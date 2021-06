China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC, 30 year financial data) seems to be valued fairly according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus’ estimate of the fair value at which the stock should trade. It is calculated based on the historical multiples at which the stock was traded, past business growth and analyst estimates of future business development. If a stock is well above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is well below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. With a current price of $ 10.06 per share and a market capitalization of $ 56.9 billion, China Life Insurance Co’s stock appears to be fairly valued. The GF value for China Life Insurance Co is shown in the graph below.