LAN vs DER Live Score, English T20 Blast, Scorecard, Lancashire vs Derbyshire, 9 June

Italy and Wales are all set for another battle in the UEFA EURO 2020. The teams are going to play the match with full potential and skill. Both teams are going to lock the horns with each other on June 20, 2021, at 09:30 PM. The teams are well trained and have played many matches in the leagues. Currently, the teams are placed at the top positions on the point table. The teams are in really good form and performing exceptionally on the ground. The players of the teams are playing the matches quite well. In this article, our viewers will come to know all the needed details about the match.