Blog Review: Jun 9

We can all agree that 2020 has been a year we won’t forget anytime soon. Faced with unanticipated challenges, new concerns, and constant adjustments forced by the global pandemic, we were compelled to rethink the ways in which we work, study, and socialize. In many cases, this meant transferring day-to-day activities to an online environment, which pushed organizations of every kind to re-examine their approaches to cybersecurity. A positive note is that these changes presented a prime opportunity to highlight the criticality of cybersecurity and promote increased awareness and best practices. NIST’s cybersecurity experts redoubled their efforts in this area, and our Cybersecurity Insights Blog chronicled many of the highlights along the way. Before closing the door on 2020, we wanted to take a look back at the Top Five posts of the year.