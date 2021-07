The S&P 500 made a new high yesterday, but I don’t think it’s the top. I did a post on Monday about what I believe would be a warning sign to look out for that tell us that the type of exhaustion top that leads to a real correction is being put in place. I want to step back and make one other comment about the stock market. Take a look at the 90-day day Rate of Change indicator on the bottom this chart and what it did last year.