Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in Near-Surface, High-Grade Intervals, on the Sakami Project

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. As with the first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program (see Northern Superior Press Release, May 27th, 2021), the next 6 holes reported here all intersected the Falcon Zone, including the best gram meter intersection drilled to date in the Falcon Zone in hole LCS21-032 which intersected 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.6m. Hole 32 was drilled 650m west of the property boundary extending the current strike of the Falcon Zone to 650m from 450m reported on May 27th, 2021. The Company has now intersected the Falcon Zone in all of the first fourteen holes of the 26-hole, Phase II Stage 1 Program targeting the Falcon Zone.