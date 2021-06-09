Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

A Landscape Of Curvaceous Shapes Was Designed For This Park

CONTEMPORIST
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASPECT Studios has designed the landscaping for The Urban Gallery at Hyperlane in Chengdu, China, which transformed a derelict space used for parking into a community park. The park consists of three key spaces, an urban promenade, a water carpet, and a performance gallery. Terraced seating with curved edges provides...

www.contemporist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Engineering#Aspect Studios#The Urban Gallery#Landscape Design Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Landscaping
Country
China
Related
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

Etobicoke Mid-Century Modern House by Solares Architecture

The metamorphosis of this Toronto-area bungalow was driven by the desire to increase the usability of existing space and a deep respect for the energy embodied in existing materials. The homeowners wanted to blend their families in a home they would create themselves. Rather than build from scratch, they elected...
houstoniamag.com

9 Minimalistic Furniture Pieces to Refresh Your Space This Summer

Houstonians are used to summer’s daunting humidity, but this early-in-the-season, oppressive heat is making us want turn our backs to the outside world and make our own summertime magic at home. But after more than a year at home with our mismatched clutter of quarantine projects, it’s time for an...
Home & GardenHGTV

Bohemian Design Style 101

Born carefree and eclectic, bohemian design mimics the artistry of those who appreciate the textures, patterns, colors and motifs of nature. While many take a “more is more” approach, you can do boho however you’d like: maximalist, minimalist, modern, chic. The key is mixing, matching, layering and exploring; incorporating trinkets from your travels; crafting a comfortable and meaningful space. We’ll show you how with our tips below.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Task force considers designers for Riverside Park playground

Chagrin Falls officials last week moved closer to deciding the look and content of a reinvigorated playground for Riverside Park when the five-member design task force met to review the portfolios of six landscape architects specializing in playscapes. The task force plans to present schematic drawing concepts to Village Council...
Designconstructforstl.org

Fire and Architecture: How Fire Shapes the Design of Buildings

From ArchDaily: Fire is an important consideration in the design of buildings. From material assemblies, to room layouts, to egress, and fire suppression systems, fire is a powerful force shaping the spaces we inhabit. This video talks about some of those factors while the host, Stewart Hicks, builds a campfire at a cabin in Northern Michigan. Over the course of choosing logs, building, lighting, and enjoying the fire, he breaks down how the construction of buildings relates to principles of constructing a good campfire. He covers theories by Gottfried Sempter, the evolution of fire in the home, considerations in wood frame construction, Bernoulli’s Principle, fire suppression systems, and much more. Grab a seat, bring ingredients for making s’mores, and enjoy some fun fire facts.
Ledgeview, WIFox11online.com

Ledgeview Park garden designed to attract pollinators

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An effort to help restore native habitat in the Town of Ledgeview is taking shape. Volunteers planted a pollinator garden Friday morning at Ledgeview Park, and a grant from a utility company is making it happen. A small bee works the petals of this tiny...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Absolutely Stunning Coastal Landscape Designs for Your House on the Beach

Having a home on the beach is a luxury that is unmatched by any home design feature. But even if you’re blessed with a beach location for your home, you can’t skip on many important design elements that can lift your home up to a whole new level. One of the most important aspects of outdoor living is the landscape design as it forms your surroundings whenever you’re lounging in the outdoor areas enabled by your property.
Lifestyle895thelake.ca

Initial Design Plans For Rotary Peace Park Released

Initial designs of the Rotary Peace Park have been released. The Peace Park will be located along 1st Avenue South next to a vacant lot where the Blue Heron used to stand. The park will include a Peace Pole and a tribute for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Lifestyleguelph.ca

Vote on designs for Hammill Park by July 7

Guelph, Ont., June 15, 2021 – We’re starting the process to create Hammill Park, a new neighbourhood park located at 51 Skinner Drive, the northwest corner of Starwood Drive and Watson Parkway. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca by July 7 to:. Vote on one of two preferred design concepts. Share ideas about playground...
ComputersPosted by
BobVila

The Best Landscape Design Software for Envisioning Your Redesigned Outdoor Space

Looking to update your outdoor space? To design the backyard or garden of your dreams, trade in your pen and paper for a landscape design software program. Landscape design software helps users visualize and lay out an outdoor space. The best landscape design software options are user-friendly and functional, making it simple to arrange, edit, and update landscaping plans. Beyond designing a garden or backyard, some landscape design software also assists with planning outdoor fixtures like decks, pools, fountains, and covered outdoor spaces.
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Immersive water park design trends of the future

In recent years, water parks have seen a transformation. Manufacturers are bringing groundbreaking new ride technologies to market, and there is an increased desire by operators to provide guests with an experience unique to their destination. Elaborate theming and immersive experiences, traditionally found at theme parks, have recently also made...
Gardeninglushome.com

50 Beautiful Yard Landscaping Ideas and Small Garden Designs

Beautiful backyards create connecting with nature and showing style outdoor living spaces. Here is the Lushome collection of the most exciting and attractive yard landscaping ideas to steal. The natural beauty and functional garden design delight the eye, offering perfect places to enjoy summer. Uniqueness and originality blend into gorgeous backyard designs providing beautiful inspirations.
Visual ArtThe Independent

Cornelia Hahn Oberlander: Landscape architect who championed green design

Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, a visionary Canadian landscape architect who championed sustainable and socially conscious design decades before it became a hallmark of her profession, has died aged 99. Oberlander, who would have turned 100 later this month, was considered a role model for women in a male-dominated field and was...
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

Kitchen cabinet colors – the best colors to paint your cabinets

Considering the options for kitchen cabinet colors? Whether you’re remodelling your room or refreshing it, colored cabinets are a fabulous choice with the potential to create both a look you love plus give your room a durable and easy-care finish. Naturally, you’ll want to select kitchen cabinet paint colors that...
Photographyephotozine.com

When is a landscape not a landscape?

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Categories. Labels. Generally, this is the stuff that we can debate for ever but is at the very core of most competitions. Of course, there is always the designation Open, which indicates anything goes, but when we start to apply labels then the difficulty of definition is there from the start. The usual descriptions are Landscape, Portrait, Record, Still Life, Wildlife, and so on, each one fraught with difficulties. Record is one that bamboozles many a club photographer, arguments that run from every image being a record of what was in front of the camera to the strict definition of a reproduction of an object showing its form so that it could be rebuilt from the image, that is, a realistic record. Then we ask does a landscape include seascapes, cityscapes........Or does portrait include groups of people, if so how many, or does it include portraits of pets and animals in general......
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tiny 100-Square-Foot Bedroom Gets a Big Style Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In small spaces, you have to get creative — and not just with storage, but with decor, too. Often, the layouts and designs for large spaces just don’t work quite as well for small ones. That’s why YouTuber and DIYer Drew Scott (of Lone Fox) knew he had his work cut out for him in this roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot bedroom redo.