A Landscape Of Curvaceous Shapes Was Designed For This Park

Generally, this is the stuff that we can debate for ever but is at the very core of most competitions. Of course, there is always the designation Open, which indicates anything goes, but when we start to apply labels then the difficulty of definition is there from the start. The usual descriptions are Landscape, Portrait, Record, Still Life, Wildlife, and so on, each one fraught with difficulties. Record is one that bamboozles many a club photographer, arguments that run from every image being a record of what was in front of the camera to the strict definition of a reproduction of an object showing its form so that it could be rebuilt from the image, that is, a realistic record. Then we ask does a landscape include seascapes, cityscapes........Or does portrait include groups of people, if so how many, or does it include portraits of pets and animals in general......