When The Avengers hit theaters back in 2012, Tom Hiddleston was featured in the film as its main villain Loki. The press rounds called for the actor to make his rounds on various red carpets and morning news shows, often times being asked to do an impression of Owen Wilson. He had plenty of other impersonations in his bag but Wilson is particularly relevant again right now because the two are now co-stars in Marvel's Loki series. As it turns out, Hiddleston did not reprise his impression for Wilson but the Wedding Crashers star is very much aware of the bit and opened up about it in an interview with ComicBook.com.