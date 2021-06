With a roster of new executives on deck, video game retailer GameStop (GME) is gearing up for a turnaround. But for investors, that new direction is as yet unclear. Shares of GameStop sank by more than 22% intraday on Thursday, pacing toward their worst day since March even after the company reported first-quarter results that topped estimates. Sales grew by a better-than-expected 25% to $1.28 billion, while adjusted losses narrowed to 45 cents per share, compared to losses of $1.61 per share during the same period last year.