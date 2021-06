Ancira Auto Group is celebrating a very special anniversary this year: its 49th year serving the greater San Antonio area. Founded in 1972 by owner Ernesto Ancira Jr., the group’s stores sell numerous makes of new cars including Chevy, Nissan, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Kia, VW, Ford, GMC, Buick and RVs – and even more makes and models of used vehicles.