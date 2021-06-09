Conejo Valley Wine & Food Trail Series on June 30, July 28 and August 25

Italy may have more indigenous grape varieties, but France produces more great wines than any other country. Most New World winemakers hold a French wine up as the benchmark for the grape variety they cultivate. France is very organised: over the centuries they have worked out which grape varieties work best in each region, so it’s taken for granted now that Burgundy means chardonnay and pinot noir, the central Loire specialises in chenin blanc, the upper Loire in sauvignon blanc, the northern Rhône in syrah/shiraz, the south in blends of grenache with various other grapes, and Chablis in chardonnay. There’s mourvèdre in Bandol, malbec in Cahors and tannat in Madiran, etc, etc. In a similar way, Australia and New Zealand are starting to sort out which grapes suit which terroirs.