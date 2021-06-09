Cancel
Conejo Valley Wine & Food Trail Series on June 30, July 28 and August 25

By Conejo Joe
Cover picture for the articleThe Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off its in-person programming this summer with the Conejo Valley Wine and Food Trail Series. This series is designed for guests to enjoy tasting of food, wine and beer paired with live entertainment at some of our most beautiful outdoor shopping centers. We welcome all food and wine enthusiasts to enjoy delectable tastings from restaurants at 3 extraordinary properties in Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Westlake Village.

