Skin Care

14 best aftersun lotions and creams to soothe and hydrate sun-damaged skin

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvHbO_0aOt8kVf00

Sunburn is no joke. With record-breaking temperatures reaching the UK this summer, it’s now even more obvious that sun protection shouldn’t be seen as just a summer holiday necessity.

If that doesn’t convince you, here’s a scary stat: according to the Skin Cancer Foundation , “having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma”, and those are odds we really don’t want to be betting on.

But, while no one sets out to get sunburnt, it can happen to the best of us – even the ones who slather on the factor 50 , wear sunglasses , sun hats and stay out of the rays between 11am and 3pm, as we all should. When it does happen, it can either be a flush-pink warning, full lobster-red or even a blistering bad burn, and the latter is pretty horrific.

While there’s no quick fix or magic remedy to banish the burn, the NHS advises sponging sore skin with cool water, taking paracetamol to ease the pain and applying aftersun or aloe vera. Luckily for you, we’ve tested the best of the creams on the market, to find out which ones are worth their weight in gold.

Whether you’re looking to tone down that red, cool the burn or just extend your tan, keep reading to see what we’ve found.

How we tested

While our IndyBest testers are more than committed to putting each product through its paces to find out which ones really are the best, we draw the line at getting purposefully sunburnt. But we did jet off to sunny Ibiza for two weeks of extreme heat and sunshine – wearing SPF every day – and slathered aftersun on each evening to soothe any redness, calm skin from UV exposure and hydrate at the same time.

Price point, ease of use, and soothing effects were all high on our tester’s list, alongside ingredients and how easy the bottle was to carry in a suitcase – although with the weather warming up, there’s sure to be use for it at home soon too.

The best aftersuns for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Bioderma photoderm refreshing after-sun milk: £12.50, Escentual.com
  • Best budget aftersun – Lacura moisturising after sun lotion: £1.79, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best luxury aftersun – Arbonne funsun instantly soothing gelee with aloe vera leaf juice: £44, Arbonne.com
  • Best for your hair – Oway after-sun hair mask: £27.50, Hairblessing.co.uk
  • Best for your face – Katherine Daniels repairing nourishing mask: £33, Katherinedanielscosmetics.com
  • Best cooling aftersun – L’Occitane cactus verbena aftersun care: £27, Loccitane.com
  • Best aftersun with fake tan – Boots Soltan soothe and tan aftersun lotion with tan prolonger: £5, Boots.com
  • Best for sun allergies – Eucerin after sun sensitive relief gel-cream: £14.50, Boots.com
  • Best high-street aftersun – Garnier ambre solaire hydrating soothing after sun lotion: £6, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best gel aftersun – Superdrug Solait moisturising after sun gel: £4.49, Superdrug.com
  • Best for bath-lovers – Noughty the soother unscented bath and shower milk: £7.50, Lovenoughty.co.uk
  • Best to apply – Nivea Sun after sun moisturising soothing spray lotion: £5, Ocado.com
  • Best for older skin – Institut Esthederm after sun anti-wrinkle face cream: £40, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best tan-prolonging aftersun – Lancaster golden tan maximizer after sun lotion: £28, Lookfantastic.com

Bioderma photoderm refreshing after-sun milk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knbcD_0aOt8kVf00

Lacura moisturising after sun lotion 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XO2r_0aOt8kVf00

Arbonne funsun instantly soothing gelee with aloe vera leaf juice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8FAs_0aOt8kVf00

Oway after-sun hair mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQcNu_0aOt8kVf00

Katherine Daniels repairing nourishing mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2NLN_0aOt8kVf00

L’Occitane cactus verbena aftersun care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20deYw_0aOt8kVf00

Boots Soltan soothe and tan aftersun lotion with tan prolonger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqsIw_0aOt8kVf00

Eucerin after sun sensitive relief gel-cream 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWrzs_0aOt8kVf00

Garnier ambre solaire hydrating soothing after sun lotion 400ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBz3B_0aOt8kVf00

Superdrug Solait moisturising after sun gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVrzK_0aOt8kVf00

Noughty the soother unscented bath and shower milk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqxZR_0aOt8kVf00

Nivea Sun after sun moisturising soothing spray lotion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E469D_0aOt8kVf00

Institut Esthederm after sun anti-wrinkle face cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOUCU_0aOt8kVf00

Lancaster golden tan maximizer after sun lotion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eEBC_0aOt8kVf00

Sunburn FAQs

How to avoid getting sunburnt

How to ease sunburn

What not to use on sunburn

The verdict: Aftersuns

The Independent

The Independent

