Learners of the Basic Education Equivalency Programme (BEEP) sit final exams despite the challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic. On 5 March and 5 June 2021, two online final examinations were organized successfully for 108 learners, 37 of whom are females, from Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey, Koh Kong, Battambang, Tboung Khmum, Takeo and Kampong Chhnang provinces. The learners are lower secondary school dropouts from various backgrounds including migrant workers and those working in informal sector. To meet the needs of the targeted leaners and provide flexibility of the programme, 4 BEEP final exams are planned annually – in March, June, September and December.