XPO Logistics (XPO) Files Form 10 Related to Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics, Raises FY21 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

 13 days ago

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) announced the filing of a public Form 10 registration statement for GXO Logistics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10 was filed in connection with XPO's planned spin-off of its logistics segment into a separate publicly traded company. XPO expects to complete the spin-off in the third quarter of 2021, with GXO trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and is pursuing an investment-grade rating for both companies - GXO from day one, and XPO to follow.

