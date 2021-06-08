Cancel
Video: Balenciaga SS22 collection

fashionunited.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga has presented its SS22 collection entitled 'Clones'.

au.fashionunited.com
#Fashion House#Luxury Fashion#Spanish
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Designers & Collections
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Customers have been asking Commission’s Dylan Cao, Jin Kay, and Huy Luong to produce menswear since their first women’s collection in 2018. The idea makes sense: The trio founded their brand with their mothers’ ’80s and ’90s office attire as inspiration. Surely their dads had great style too?. But Cao,...
Designers & Collectionsesquiresg.com

Fashionably distant review: Balenciaga spring 2022

With a title like 'Clones' for its spring 2022 collection, we weren't exactly sure what Balenciaga and creative director Demna Gvasalia were up to. But it became clear after a few looks came out onto the runway. First off, all the models that walked the pre-recorded show were digitally altered to resemble artist (and constant Balenciaga model) Eliza Douglas—effectively creating digital clones of one person. Then, there's the soundtrack that took a well-known song—'La Vie En Rose'—and reinterpreted it as a spoken-word by an AI.
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Balenciaga and Crocs Are Back at it Again

Nature is healing. Restaurants and cafes are reopening. Fashion shows are returning to in-person settings. But most importantly, Balenciaga and Crocs are collaborating again. Balenciaga's Spring 2022 collection—titled "Clones"—created a certain buzz that only creative director Demna Gvasalia can bring about. Every look in the collection seems to be modelled by artist Eliza Douglas—but in true Gvasalia fashion, Douglas' face was CG-scanned onto various "deep-fake" models. Catfish, but make it high fashion.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

The Gucci-Balenciaga Hackathon Continues

POWER OF TWO: The internet lit up in April when Alessandro Michele unveiled a Gucci collection that included interpretations of the silhouettes and emblems of current Balenciaga. Luxury collaborations had reached a mind-bending zenith. Now Demna Gvasalia has continued what’s dubbed The Hacking Project with Balenciaga’s coed spring 2022 collection....
Designers & Collectionsaugustman.com

Balenciaga Artificially Clones Models For Their Spring 2022 Runway

In the new age of technology, any imagery online is often perfected, polished, conformed and photoshopped. Undeniably, technology has created alternate realities and identities, offering a filter to what is truly genuine. For Spring 2022, Balenciaga considered our shifting senses of reality and illustrated this notion through the collection – titled Clones.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on Second Collaboration

Balenciaga is following up its popular Crocs collaboration with a second high-fashion collection. Creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted his latest collaboration with the footwear brand during the design house’s spring 2022 runway show, dressing models in Crocs rainboot styles, high-heeled Crocs clogs and platform pool slides in green, gray and black.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Balenciaga Takes a Trip Through the Gucci 'Hacking Lab'

Back in April, with the debut of the Gucci Aria collection, designer Alessandro Michele introduced what he called his "hacking lab," in which he "plundered the nonconformist rigour of Demna Gvasalia." Well, in fashion, turnabout is always fair play, and now its Gvasalia's turn to do some plundering of his...
Apparelv1019.com

Balenciaga Unveils New Crocs Collab with Stiletto Crocs

If these are not the ugliest shoes I have ever seen…I am not sure what is. If you want to mix high fashion and comfort, then these shoes just might be the right fit for you. Balenciaga and Crocs have teamed up and created a pair of knee-high Croc boots and unique stiletto clogs. The collection was unveiled Sunday by Balenciaga and they come in colors like black and green.
Designers & Collectionsnewsfinale.com

Balenciaga & Crocs Team Up To Release Stiletto Clogs!

Balenciaga must’ve heard that y’all want to wear your Crocs absolutely everywhere because the two brands’ latest collaboration screams comfort but make it fashion. Balanciaga unveiled its Spring 2022 collection, which includes the creation of stiletto clogs. Y’all know Balenciaga is known for its out of the box high fashion...
Designers & CollectionsVice

Balenciaga just staged a deep-fake SS22 fashion show

Welcome to the weird, wonderful and very virtual world of SS22. By now, you’re probably exhausted by Zooms, over fashion films and desperate for some kind of IRL runway moment. Most fashion designers are equally checked out, too, waiting for things to return to normal (whatever that means). A year on from you-know-what, fashion remains at a crossroads. Shows are still happening digitally, fashion weeks are still on hiatus, but most importantly, our understanding of reality has been completely reframed by technology. If there was ever a turning point for the future of the fashion show, and the industry at large, let it be the deep-fake Balenciaga SS22 show, broadcast on Instagram yesterday. The art world has NFTs, the music industry has its streaming services, TV has Netflix algorithms. Fashion has Demna Gvasalia.
Apparelwjtn.com

Crocs get a high fashion makeover with heeled Balenciaga clog

(NEW YORK) -- Crocs has received a high fashion makeover like we've never seen before. Thanks to French fashion house Balenciaga, a new heeled version of the famous foam clog has arrived as part of Balenciaga's Spring 2022 collection. The brands have unveiled green and black versions of the head-turning...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Balenciaga Clones Reaction: What Social Media Is Saying

Yesterday saw Demna Gvasalia continue what is being referred to as The Hacking Project with Balenciaga’s coed spring 2022 collection. The Georgian played off Alessandro Michele's "ARIA" sho by including various items that riff off the famous Gucci GG monogram canvass. This time around, every look in the show was...
Designers & Collectionsthecut.com

Balenciaga Transcends the Limits of the Runway

A year ago, as the reality of lockdowns and social distancing sunk in, designers wondered if things would ever be normal again. At home in Switzerland, Demna Gvasalia did too — up to a point. “I mean, fashion shows and a row of cars waiting for people outside — does it all make sense?” he said. “To me, it hasn’t made sense for a long time already.” The pandemic has been a creative anvil for many designers. Think of Jonathan Anderson’s freewheeling volumes, the sharp modernism of Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, the new range of Christopher John Rogers, and Virginie Viard, whose work at Chanel has acquired a nice, less-scripted edge. At Balenciaga, Gvasalia sought to bring more 21st-century reality to the way clothes are viewed, by using A.I. and gamer technology, as well as video. Once known for his elaborate staging, he’s really escaped the limits of the runway.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2022

Demna Gvasalia transports us to an alternate universe filled with "Balenciaga Clones"for Spring/Summer 2021 making us question what is truly real and fake in this digital era? Did the show actually happen? Or was it completely simulated due to the power of technological advancement of complex machinery. Thoughts of the realms of fashion and technology have captured our imagination as fashion continues to experiment with video runway presentations.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Balenciaga Drops $800 Zipper Necklace

If there's one thing Balenciaga knows how to do spectacularly it is to elevate mundane, everyday things and slap a ridiculous price tag on them. Don't believe us? Just check out the label's new zipper necklace. Priced at $795, the grungey jewelry literally consists of a series of branded zippers...
Designers & Collectionsava360.com

Eco Friendly Balenciaga Cardboard Sneakers

Sometimes Sammy gets so carried away with all sorts of experiments or games that he completely forgets about everything! For example, today he accidentally covered Sue's new shoes with slime. Can you imagine how unhappy Sue is?. But her displeasure vanished when she found out Sammy's plan! And today we...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionlaw.com

Gucci and Balenciaga Tie-Up Again, This Time Bringing Gucci Branding to Balenciaga’s S/S22 Runway

Gucci and Balenciaga continued the “hacking” project that they first showed in April as part of Gucci’s sweeping Aria collection – albeit instead of Gucci taking Balenciaga house codes and mashing them up with its famous branding, for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Balenciaga presented “conceptual interpretations of Gucci’s recognizable signatures as Balenciaga products.” More specifically, in the video that it released on Sunday, Balenciaga inserted its “BB” logo into Gucci’s famous house pattern, and splashed it on cross-body bags, duffles and totes (a limited number of which were also tagged with “This is not a Gucci bag”), scarves, belts, and its fellow Kering-owned brand’s hot-selling Jackie 1961 bag.
Designers & Collectionsesquiresg.com

Fashionably distant review: Erdem men’s SS22

Erdem has been around for more than 15 years. The British brand that was founded in 2005 by Erdem Moralioglu has become synonymous with the kind of poetic elegance that's marked by old English influences and feminine archetypes but seen through an empowering lens. There's a constant balance of typically opposing forces in Moralioglu's designs and that's just one of the reasons why the brand has resonated with women.
Designers & Collectionsgreekcitytimes.com

Dior Grecian Cruise 2022 Collection (Full LIVE Video)

Front row action was back in Athens as stars headed to the much anticipated Dior couture 2022 show. The show was held in Athens’ historic Panatheniac Stadium which hosted the first Olympic Games in 1896. Built in 330 BC the Panatheniac Stadium is the only stadium in the world built entirely of marble, making it a captivating setting.