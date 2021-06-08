Video: Balenciaga SS22 collection

A year ago, as the reality of lockdowns and social distancing sunk in, designers wondered if things would ever be normal again. At home in Switzerland, Demna Gvasalia did too — up to a point. “I mean, fashion shows and a row of cars waiting for people outside — does it all make sense?” he said. “To me, it hasn’t made sense for a long time already.” The pandemic has been a creative anvil for many designers. Think of Jonathan Anderson’s freewheeling volumes, the sharp modernism of Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, the new range of Christopher John Rogers, and Virginie Viard, whose work at Chanel has acquired a nice, less-scripted edge. At Balenciaga, Gvasalia sought to bring more 21st-century reality to the way clothes are viewed, by using A.I. and gamer technology, as well as video. Once known for his elaborate staging, he’s really escaped the limits of the runway.