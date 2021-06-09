Beer News: Duvel USA Gets New President / Samuel Adams Debuts Food And Beverage Online Marketplace

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. This is one of those beers that isn't much like a beer at all. It certainly has the appearance of one, pouring a clear yellow with a medium head. The typical lager look. Its smell is probably its weak point. The lemon is there, but we also have an industrial quality. Like the beer has been sitting in the vat for more than the recommended amount of time. It tastes purely like lemonade with a slight touch of toasted malt. It feels a bit thin, but also tingles the tongue to make up for the plain feel. I can totally picture myself sitting on a porch on a summer's day at a gathering I don't really want to be at. I would say this a solid sidegrade of Mike's hard lemonade. However, unlike Mike's Hard, you can actually review it on BeerAdvocate.