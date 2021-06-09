Cancel
EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Calm Trading As Market Waits For Key Catalysts

By Vladimir Zernov
fxempire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro Tries To Gain Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar. EUR/USD is currently trying to get to the test of the resistance at 1.2200 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. Know where EUR/USD is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high...

www.fxempire.com
#European Union#Catalysts#Usd#Eur Usd Daily Forecast#Pds#Cfd#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Ema
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price

After last week’s strong Eurozone PMI and German Ifo data, Euro traders this coming week should focus on inflation numbers from Germany Tuesday and then the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday. The problem is that the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates in the foreseeable future so...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: June 21 – 25

The Japanese yen was the biggest loser while the Kiwi took the top spot among the major currencies as positive risk sentiment seemed to be the main market driver this week. On the intermarket chart above, we can see a general positive lean in the markets this week, characterized by rising equities, bond yields, and commodities against a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond prices. The only outlier market was the crypto market, once again in turmoil early in the week on news that the Chinese government ordered a shutdown of bitcoin miners and for financial institutions to refuse service for crypto related activities.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD recovered last week but failed to break through 4 hour 55 EMA. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1971) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
Stockslplresearch.com

Weekly Market Performance – Market Rally and Rebound

The major US markets reversed course from last week and ended the week higher as market participants stepped in to take advantage of last week’s selloff. International markets (MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM) rebounded as well and both had a strong week. All sectors had a positive week. Notable sector leaders this week were energy and financials, the two best performing sectors this year, respectively.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Has Strong Week

The S&P 500 has shot higher during the course of the week to break out to fresh new highs. Ultimately, the market looks as if it is ready to go looking towards the 4400 level, based upon the fact that the S&P 500 does tend to move in 200 point increments. Underneath, you can see that I have drawn a significant trend line that the market has been hugging, and therefore if we break down below there then I need to start looking for support, which I believe is to be found at the 4000 level. This is because not only is it a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but there is also a gap sitting in that same general vicinity.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares gain as infrastructure spending, jobs data boost

(Updates throughout with U.S. closing, fresh prices and market movements) * British pound slips as BoE holds rates at all-time low. WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes set fresh records on Thursday and European shares closed near all-time highs, fueled by supportive U.S. jobless claims data and a breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks in Washington.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.09; (P) 132.33; (R1) 132.55;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as focus stays on 132.63 resistance. Firm break there would indicate that corrective fall from 134.11 has completed and bring retest of this high. On the downside, break of 131.21 minor support will extend the correction with another fall through 130.02 low. But we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 121.63 to 134.11 at 129.34 to bring rebound.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Currency Markets Remain Cautious

As previously stated, other asset classes, ex-equities, remain far more cautious following the FOMC dot-plot-gate and Bullard in a China shop inflation comments this week. With one eye on next week’s PMIs from Asia and the US Nonfarm Payrolls, currency markets continued to trade sideways with the US dollar quietly consolidating the previous week’s gains.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound as investors consider loose monetary policy is set to continue

The Fed’s recent hawkish dot plot shift has opened up immediate dollar strength and sent global stocks lower on policy normalisation fears. However, this last week saw a gradual weakening of the USD and strength coming back into global stocks. Why? The market digested the fact that interest rates are not expected to change any time soon (at least until2023). As a result, low interest rates and the large US stimulus package means that global stocks can keep rising, for now at least. However, many investors are very nervous at equities at these levels and are asking when will the inevitable correction come?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise, periphery's bonds underperform

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Friday tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after data, with periphery’s bonds underperforming as investors digested further supply. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest...
StocksFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: GBP sees temporary retreat

The sterling retreated after a dovish BOE kept its policy unchanged, despite higher inflation. The pair has bounced off the key support at 1.3800 on the daily chart. The break above 1.3900 suggests the short side may have unwound their positions. However, price action has met stiff pressure at the...