Welcome to the Everest Get-Famous-Quick Scheme

By Corey Buhay
Climbing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day, a Roman Catholic priest reached out to Alan Arnette, the Everest chronicler, and asked if a priest had ever summitted Everest. He wanted to be the first. As a journalist, I see a lot of the same. I regularly receive cold-call PR emails from agents representing Everest mountaineers—those who plan to be the first to summit the mountain with a certain condition, from a certain background, or for a certain cause. These climbers have agents, speaking gigs, book tours. Many of them have little previous mountaineering experience. Many of them are sponsored.

