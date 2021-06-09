Euro 2020 of kits! Every team's home and away jerseys ranked to crown the European champions

From bold pastels to blotchy camo patterns, here are the sartorial hits and misses of this year’s tournament. Kylian Mbappé in Les Bleus blue. Ruud Gullit in graduated orange. Spain’s golden generation in regal red … football is always the star of a football tournament, but you might say that the kits get an assist. That’s true, once again, for Euro 2020 – perhaps even more so because we have had to wait an extra year to see what the 24 teams will be wearing across a month of matches. With more than 50 kits to study (home, away and the occasional third strip), there’s more variety on display than a season’s worth of fashion shows. From the insistence that a polo shirt-style top is a good idea (it’s not) to patterns that recall 1987 (definitely a good thing), here are 10 kits that will provide extra talking points for pundits – actual and armchair – this tournament.