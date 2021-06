This Apricot Pear Crostata is the best way to use summer fruits. When summer rolls around, and the supermarkets are full of gorgeous summer fruits, I buy them all! I recently got into making crostatas at home, and there is no better way to use up some of that summer fruit that in this quick and delicious apricot pear crostata. A crostata is basically a free form Italian pie, similar to a Galette. What I love about crostatas is that they let the fruit shine. The fruit is lightly sweetened and flavored and encased in a flaky pastry. It bakes in much less time than pie but packs all the flavor. You can have this crostata prepped and baked in 30 minutes, how perfect is that?