Restaurants

Thornbridge Brewery

BeerAdvocate.com
 11 days ago

Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 3.5. On tap at Cardinal Pub & Bar, Stavanger. Reddish brown colour, large off-white head. Intense aroma of beechwood smoked malts, smoked meat and bonfires. Surprisingly smooth flavour, medium dry (just enough residual sweetness to make it palatable), smoked malts galore, but no rough edges. Very moderate hops. Highly drinkable.

www.beeradvocate.com
#Pub#Food Drink#Thornbridge Brewery#Cardinal Pub Bar
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Cruz Blanca Brewery

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. 500 ml bottle into a snifter. Released late 2019, had 3/19/21. Pours a medium amber color, somewhat cloudy, with no real head and some spotty cling. Aromas of caramel, rye whiskey, red wine, malt, oak, brown sugar, light tobacco. Pretty much the same flavors- rye whiskey, caramel, malt, brown sugar, some red wine, some oak. Smooth, a very good medium body, appropriately carbonated.
Drinksnorthbaybiz.com

Best Local Brewery: HenHouse Brewing Co.

“No amount of Instagram likes and beer reviews online can replace seeing a customer enjoying a good beer at our brewery with their friends.” — Sayre Piotrkowski, sales and marketing manager. When three men, Collin McDonnell, Scott Goyne and Shane Goepel, crossed paths from varying backgrounds, the idea of a...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Brewery Unveils New Shareable Menu

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery has launched new craveable appetizers and flatbreads on the rockin’ restaurant and brewery’s new menu. Whether enjoying a casual hangout or a celebratory gathering, Rock Bottom just debuted new shareables and small bites that are perfect for any occasion, including:. Wagyu Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives –...
DrinksFood & Wine

This Finnish Brewery Is Using Goose Poop to Make Beer

After forty years of craft brewing, including an especially wild past decade, so many breweries have tried using so many crazy ingredients that barely anything is shocking. Whale vomit, bonsai tree trimmings, pepper spray, fried chicken: We've covered it all. But that's not to say a new beer announcement can't still catch my eye-or make them pop out of their sockets-like a new beer out of Finland made with the help of some goose poop.
Drinksseattlepi.com

Beer releases from Hale’s Ale Brewery

Hale’s Ale Brewery just announced the release of four beers, including a new addition to its year-round lineup. Here is the release info from the brewery. Hale’s Easy Come, Easy Go is an easy-drinking, light-golden Pilsner and the perfect pairing for late spring sun. Aromas of honey and floral hops mix with a slightly spicy Pilsner flavor. A hint of lingering bitterness leaves you not wanting to let go of this refreshing beer. 5% ABV.
New York City, NYDaily Star

FULL-TIME OPENINGS Brewery Omm...

FULL-TIME OPENINGS Brewery Ommegang is an award winning brewery set in beautiful upstate New York. Committed to brewing both classic and innovative styles alike, the production team at Ommegang focuses on quality as they work to bring delicious beer to consumers in 46 states and internationally. We currently have the following openings Packaging Manager, Packaging Operator&Brewer. For more information or to apply go to: ommegang.com.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Glutenberg Craft Brewery

Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. DATE: June 10, 2021... OCCASION: celebrating Michael's return to the diamond, a seven K playoff save... GLASSWARE: nondescript snifter... pours a clear golden body with sparse bubbles... its head foams for about ten seconds before deflating to an uneven ring, clumping in smears... tangerine, mango and pineapple create a tropical aroma, while cracker, millet, and buckwheat build a graininess to the smell that is a bit uneven... lilac and some boozy sweetness too... this sits on the tongue well, if not a bit oily... the body approximates the ABV, leaving a lasting sting... the buzz around the teeth denotes a hoppy presence, a wakeup call that enhances the experience... bite into a pineapple? this approximates that taste... secondary flavors include orange, lemon, and grapefruit... this is easy to et behind, a gluten-free beer that more than approximates the hop-heavy profile of the style.... a strong, weighty offering that satisfies an IPA expectation... the GF designation makes this all the more enjoyable... a triumph all around, and a beer up there with Stone's Delicious...
Food & Drinksparadisecoast.com

Marco Island Brewery

Microbrewery with three in-house brews and the largest bottle selection on Marco Island. Over 40 craft beers on tap, full liquor bar with hand-made cocktails, homemade handstretched pizza dough and sauce, fresh pressed burgers - never frozen, fresh vegetables, live entertainment and monthly special events. Marco Island Brewery is Marco...
Food & Drinkstriangleonthecheap.com

Spring market at Compass Rose Brewery

Compass Rose is celebrating our 6th Anniversary this year on May 22nd! All day long all pints will be $1 off! We have a specialty birthday beer brewing for release right now! And you’ll be able to order that beer at the outdoor serving station we will have set up.
Food & DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Beavertown Brewery

Look: 4.25 | smell: 4 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. Poured from can into tulip, good 2+ finger cream colored head, good retention and lacing. Pale golden in the glass, good bit of chill haze. First thing that stands out is the smell, immediately reminds me of Lil Sumpin' Easy, so checked and sure enough there is Ekuanot here. Good nose, some malt coming thru (2.5 months on can) getting peach, pineapple, lemon and citrus. Taste is initially malt sweetness, citrus, pineapple, earthy floral notes, a slight dankness which might be due to the age. There is a good firm bitterness that makes it easy to come back to. Mouthfeel is good, little on the light side, but not bad, doesn't feel heavy for 6.7%. Glad this made it in my suitcase for the trip home.
New Gloucester, ME1019por.com

Craft Beer Minute – Nu Brewery

Hello, and welcome to the POR Craft Beer Minute! My name is Sean – I work in the sales department at ‘POR and consider myself a local brew aficionado! I’ll be here helping you explore Maine’s local breweries two beers at a time. Our next brewery in this series is...
MLBBeerAdvocate.com

Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall

Notes: Welcome to the Big League. While Rec. League is our ultimate cooldown companion, sometimes life calls for a beer that packs an even bigger refreshingly-tropical-hop-filled punch. So we took that hazy pale ale recipe and multiplied everything by two (dry hops included), to create an extra citrusy and surprisingly crushable hazy IPA. Big wins call for big hops, no matter the player.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Brooklyn Brewery

Look: 3 | smell: 3 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3 | overall: 3.25. First impression of a 12 fl oz pull-tab can (included in their IPA for all 12 pack variety box/$17.99 USD plus tax):. 5.7% ABV. "Easy IPA." Served cold into a dimpled mug. A: Clear pale copper...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Urban South Brewery

Notes: Who Dat Golden Ale is brewed with pilsner and flaked barley and fermented with a hybrid yeast allowing this beer to ferment as an ale and then condition as a lager to create a crisp and refreshing beer. We added Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops in the kettle to give a punch of fragrant lemongrass, green grape and grapefruit.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Altstadt Brewery

Notes: Altstadt’s traditional Munich-style Helles Lager is a bright, clean, malt-driven beverage brewed with the finest German malted barley. We’ve added just enough noble hops from the Hallertau region to balance out it’s malty character. Cold fermenting yeast from Weihenstephan rounds out this golden, refreshing German brew, made right here in Texas!
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Deschutes Brewery

BPVandenbroek from Canada (AB) look: 4.25 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. Fresh Haze IPA is a hazy, deep orange colored ale, sort of the color of peach marmalade. The head is rocky, off white, and has some decent retention to it. At first...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

10 beers for June from breweries in 6 states

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For June, we sipped a variety of beers and styles ranging from 4.2% to 9.9% alcohol, including a spate of brews from Wyoming’s Melvin Brewing. All should be available in Greater Cleveland retail distribution. We’ll list our favorite at the end. Email us and let us know what you like or don’t enjoy, or offer an out-of-region beer you’ve seen in local distribution we should try. Cheers!
Pendleton, ORBrewbound.com

Suzie’s Brewery Introduces The Mountain Pack

PENDLETON, OR – The Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature has released The Mountain Pack, a new multi-pack of its hard seltzer flavors inspired by the mountains. The package is highlighted by a nostalgic logo graphic featuring the saying “The Mountain is Calling”. Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers Mountain Pack is now available in stores across the country. Suzie’s Hard Seltzers are USDA Certified Organic.
Food & DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company - Midtown Brewery & Biergarten

Notes: The unmistakable characteristics of this Bavarian Weissbier are achieved with a yeast that is decidedly fruity and phenolic. You may note clove, nutmeg or even vanilla and/or banana-like aromas and flavors. 3.84/5 rDev -0.5%. look: 3.75 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 4. Poured...