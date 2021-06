Are you on the lookout for a mid-size sedan that boasts great connectivity features, effective driver-assist features, flexible seating, and substantial cargo space? The 2021 Nissan Altima is the vehicle for you. With an athletic attitude and sleek, sophisticated looks, the 2021 Nissan Altima will turn heads in Jacksonville and throughout North Carolina. But we know what you’re wondering: How do the power specs of the 2021 Nissan Altima measure up? To answer your question, we have put together an overview of the performance and fuel economy of the 2021 Nissan Altima.