AM Prep-Music

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.