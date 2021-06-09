AM Prep-Music

Cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — Mickey Guyton will present a special award at the CMT Music Awards to Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry. Martell, who is 86, will receive the CMT Equal Play Award at tonight's show. Among the acts who will honor Martell are Darius Rucker, Rissie Palmer, Rhiannon Giddens, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Nettles. Martell's biggest hit was "Color Me Country" in 1970. She dropped out of country music after facing racism, as well as her record label shelving her album and prohibiting her from finding a new deal.

www.wcn247.com
Prep-Segue

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes has died 10 days after being injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City. A police spokesperson says the 65-year-old Banes died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4. Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. Her manager says Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater. Police have made no arrests.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Bree Taylor

Chart-topping and award-nominated Canadian country artist Bree Taylor has unveiled her new single, “Kryptonite”, along with a music video to accompany the release. Recently nominated for a 2021 Mississauga Arts Award (MARTY) in the Music: Solo Vocalist — Emerging category, the Ontario-based singer/songwriter has been churning out classic country tracks for the better part of the past two years.
MusicHollywood Life

Lauren Alaina Goes Sleek, Chic & Glam At The CMT Music Awards For Jon Pardi Performance

Things are getting good because Lauren Alaina has arrived at the CMT Music Awards! See her stunning red carpet look!. It is a night of country music and collaborations at the CMT Music Awards! As she prepares to go on Florida Georgia Line‘s “I Love My Country” tour this summer, Lauren Alaina is gracing the red carpet for tonight’s big event. Ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jon Pardi on the Ram Trucks Side Stage, the singer looked dazzling in a one-of-a-kind look! She rocked a black chic jumpsuit that featured a silver sequin top on one side, while the other half was a ruched tulle fabric that went into a skirt. Literally only Lauren Alaina could pull this off! The “Getting Good” singer put her hair up in a sleek top knot with a long side bang.
MusicCountry Standard Time

FGL's Kelley, Allan, Allen release music

– Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley makes his full-length debut with "Sunshine State of Mind." Kelley helped write all 17 songs on the release, many with Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith and Blake Redferrin. Kelley and rowed produced all the songs. The beach figures prominently in the music with such titles as "Sunburnt, Barefoot & In Love," Highway on the Water," "Party on the Beach" and "Beach Cowboy."
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Hottest Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh--' Video & Song

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Chart Rewind: In 2011, Blake Shelton's 'Honey Bee' Created a Buzz

The track, which Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip co-wrote, was released as the lead single from Shelton's sixth studio album, Red River Blue, which launched at No. 1 on Top Country Albums, where he boasts seven leaders, and the all-genre Billboard 200, where he has banked two. "Honey Bee" became...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kelly Clarkson Performs Joe Diffie Cover for Latest 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson added Joe Diffie to the roster of artists she has covered during her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the late country star's "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" this week. The song begins as a ballad before going full honky tonk and allowing Clarkson to showcase her love of classic country music.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Hank Williams Hey Good Lookin’ Music Video and Lyrics

Enjoy this vintage footage of Hank Williams aka the "Father of Country Music" performing one of his most popular songs, "Hey Good Lookin'." The Hank Williams Hey Good Lookin’ song was released in 1951. During Hank Williams‘s short life, he produced groundbreaking music that marked the beginnings of modern country music. The Williams adaption is his version of a previously released song of the same title by Cole Porter. Hank’s track borrowed heavily from Cole’s song and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame 50 years after its original release, in 2001. “Hey, Good Lookin'” was recorded on March 16, 1951, at Castle Studio in Nashville. Hank’s song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country singles chart.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young M.A Reportedly Checks Into Rehab: "Boutta Lose This Addiction"

The Hip Hop community and beyond are sending well wishes to Young M.A after the rapper reportedly revealed she has decided to get professional help. Throughout Hip Hop history, fans have witnessed their favorite artists spiral down the depths of drug and alcohol abuse, including artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Lexii Alijai, DMX, Mac Miller, Chris Kelly, Shock G, and Pimp C. There has been a call for artists to seek treatment for any addictions they may have, and On Friday (June 25), Young M.A reportedly shared that she's done just that.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hardy Helps Reunite a Soldier With His Family Onstage During Concert

Country singer Hardy utilized a recent concert to honor a military family in an incredibly special way. Not only did he bring the Kelly family on stage during his performance to honor America's armed forces and their families, but he had a secret surprise up his sleeve that had to have brought everyone in the audience to tears. After 400 days overseas, Richard Kelly was there to actually greet his loved ones in person which proved to be an emotional reunion. Hardy posted the entire thing on social media, beginning with an explanation of what was about to happen.