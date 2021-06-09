AM Prep-Music
NEW YORK (AP) — Mickey Guyton will present a special award at the CMT Music Awards to Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry. Martell, who is 86, will receive the CMT Equal Play Award at tonight’s show. Among the acts who will honor Martell are Darius Rucker, Rissie Palmer, Rhiannon Giddens, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Nettles. Martell’s biggest hit was “Color Me Country” in 1970. She dropped out of country music after facing racism, as well as her record label shelving her album and prohibiting her from finding a new deal.www.wcn247.com