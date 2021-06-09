‘Never Trumper’ staves off Trump devoteesin New Jersey gubernatorial primary

The most fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump fell short Tuesday in their underdog bids for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in New Jersey, but left with some bragging rights after collecting a sizable share of the vote.Former State Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli proved to be a better fit for the deep-blue state after navigating a tricky four-way primary battle in which he was branded a “Never Trumper” and his rivals touted their devotion to the former president.Bolstered by a massive fundraising advantage and broad support from the state’s GOP establishment, Mr. Ciattarelli was declared the winner by the New York Times and other news outlets.