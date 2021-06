Back in April, Mercedes-Benz revealed the facelifted CLS for the 2022 model year. At the same time, we received confirmation that the more potent AMG CLS 53 won't be available in the US for the 2022 model year (and possibly beyond), leaving only the less powerful CLS 450. Coinciding with the announcement of the facelifted CLS-Class lineup in Europe - where the AMG CLS 53 continues to be available - Mercedes-AMG has also announced a new Limited Edition variant that will join the range. Only 300 of these derivatives will be available with a range of appealing exterior and interior styling upgrades.