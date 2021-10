The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday, only to turn around and show hesitation. By the end of the day, we are forming a bit of a shooting star, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that we get a little bit of a pullback. The 1.16 level underneath could be crucial, as it was previously important, but I think at this point you need to pay very close attention to whether or not we can stay above there. If we cannot, that means that we will continue the overall downtrend and probably go looking towards 1.15 level.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO