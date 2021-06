One of the pleasures of spending time in my garden isn’t just the delicious stuff I grow for myself and my family, but the wonderful wildlife that come to visit. One of my favorite birds to see in my yard is the humble cardinal. Male cardinals have a black face with a stunning, fiery red body, while female cardinals tend to be a bit more drab in color. Either way, the birds are stunning and I love to see them grace my yard. In this article, we’ll be talking about how to attract cardinals and keep them around all year long. Let’s dive in!