EASY DOES IT

The City of Pleasant Hill will host a virtual (tele/video) community workshop on the 6th Cycle Housing Element on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The purpose of a Housing Element is to provide an assessment of current and future housing needs, identify opportunities and constraints on housing production, establish goals, policies, and programs to meet those needs, and to update City practices and regulations to reflect new State laws. The Housing Element identifies strategies and programs that focus on conserving and improving existing affordable housing, maximizing housing opportunities throughout the community, assisting in the provision of new affordable housing, removing governmental and other constraints to housing investment, and promoting fair and equal housing opportunities. The goal of the Housing Element Workshop is to initiate this discussion and provide community members with an overview of the Housing Element process mandated by the State of California, how the process affects Pleasant Hill, and ways to get involved in this critical process.