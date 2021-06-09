Cancel
Law Enforcement

EASY DOES IT

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t agree with city council’s decision to approve a contract with new police chief Gerald Knight, but then all elected bodies make decisions with which I do not agree. Sometimes, though, their decisions are in line with what I think. Some of you are now saying that it does not matter what I think…not being an elected official... that […]

www.gaffneyledger.com
Ogdensburg, NYnny360.com

Child care survey seeks information from Ogdensburg parents

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Childcare Committee is launching a survey to help determine needs in the community. The idea for a child care facility in the city was launched by a visit from U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., last August, according to OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns.
SocietyPosted by
Axios

The easy life of "mediocre" men

New research illustrates how "mediocre" men fail up. Why it matters: The presence and disappearance of all-male boards continue to make headlines, symbolic of the ongoing problem companies have with diversity, equity and inclusion. Driving the news: A quantitative and qualitative study from Women in Banking and Finance, a not-for-profit...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Printing a house? A Virginia first takes shape

RICHMOND — In a state that has been facing a major affordable housing shortage, a new alternative to brick and lumber homebuilding could be emerging — 3-D printing. Funded by a $500,000 grant from Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, designed by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech and printed by Iowa-based construction company Alquist, the first 3-D-printed home for sale in Virginia is set to be on the market by October, roughly half as much time as it would take to construct a stick-built home.
Home & GardenAugusta Free Press

Easy tips for a greener home

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dear EarthTalk: What are some quick and easy ways to make my home more comfortable and climate-friendly?. – Jane B., Tampa, FL. While the coronavirus pandemic has been a serous blight on the world, we’ve all learned valuable lessons about resource consumption...
Healthjioforme.com

General and easy to handle

Sunday, June 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) many aging Americans can dim their eyesight CataractBut the good news is that they are easy to handle, says one expert. By the age of 80, half of Americans Cataract According to Dr. Waid Blackstone, an ophthalmologist at the Birmingham Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic (Persity), University of Alabama, he has had surgery to remove them.
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Five Easy Pieces

It seems impossible that an algorithm for dry eye disease (DED) diagnosis can have almost 600 scientific references and yet still be so simple every clinician can implement it, but that’s what the TFOS DEWS II Diagnostic Methodology Subcommittee came up with—and it works! Having been fortunate to serve on this committee, I can tell you firsthand it’s a practical approach that streamlines your efforts and increases diagnostic accuracy.
Home & Gardenwayssay.com

5 Easy Roof Upgrades

Getting a new roof offers the opportunity to add some upgrades to add value and protection to your house. If you’re already getting new roofing Brantford homeowners may want to consider these five easy roof upgrades to increase their return on investment. Improve Ventilation. Improving the ventilation in your attic...
Kennett, MOktmoradio.com

Giving Blood Is an Easy Process

It doesn’t take long to give the gift of blood. Michelle Johnson of the American Red Cross says you can make an appointment online and even answer a few health questions online before you arrive at the blood drive site. There’s two blood drives close by Monday: Slicer Street Church...
Washington Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo 'encouraged' by apparent infrastructure deal in Washington

The apparent agreement on a federal infrastructure plan was cheered on Friday afternoon by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement released with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Both men, who lead the National Governors Association, said they were "encouraged" by the framework deal, which could deliver billions of dollars in projects to states eager to bolster bridges, roads and tunnels.
Congress & Courtspiercecountygro.org

How to Contact Representatives about Fair Maps Bill

I spoke up for fair government by emailing Senator Bradley ([email protected]) on the committee where SB389 is stuck – we want a hearing for the Fair Maps bill. I copied my own state senator Rob Stafsholt ([email protected]). You can do the same!. To follow this bill and find...
Bloomsburg, PAbloomsburgpa.org

Fair housing update

The Town of Bloomsburg is a grantee of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME grant funds. We are required to annually undertake a new optional Fair Housing action to comply with the State’s Fair Housing requirements to execute an activity which affirmatively furthers fair housing. For Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2021, a Fair Housing Hub was created on SEDA-COG’s website to meet the Town of Bloomsburg obligation to affirmatively further fair housing. This webpage can be found at https://seda-cog.org/ under the “For Residents” tab and then click on “Fair Housing Educational Guide”.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio budget deadline nearing

The deadline for the general assembly to present a budget to Gov. Mike DeWine is coming up Wednesday. DeWine told reporters despite ongoing debates, he holds hope the budget will be done. "This has been, from what I can observe, a good budget process,” DeWine said. “There may be some...
Public Healthgophouse.org

Kahle spearheads bipartisan plan to ensure greater access to affordable quality health care

State Rep. Bronna Kahle is spearheading a plan to provide more accountability and greater transparency of Michigan’s Certificate of Need (CON) Commission. Certificate of Need programs were mandated by the federal government in the 1970s in an effort to control health care costs, but the mandate was quickly removed in the 1980s when the effort began having the opposite effect and actually drove up costs in many areas of the country. Since then, the federal government has encouraged states to do away with their CON laws.
Illinois Statedecaturradio.com

Pritzker, IHDA Update Status Of Illinois Rental Payment Plan

Governor J.B. Pritzker and officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority are providing an update on The Illinois Rental Payment Program. Officials announced yesterday that the program has paid out on 70-million dollars to landlords on tenants’ behalf in 87 counties. The authority is continuing to review the nearly 70-thousand applications for rental assistance that have been received. Hundreds of millions of additional funds are expected to be disbursed in the coming weeks.
TrafficMinot Daily News

Grant to pay for US 52 passing lanes

North Dakota Department of Transportation has been awarded $16.7 million to construct passing lanes along about 165 miles of U.S. Highway 52 between Carrington and Kenmare. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, the ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works’ Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced the grant award on Friday.
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Land Trust Alliance Welcomes Reintroduction of Conservation Easement Legislation in Congress

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, today welcomed reintroduction in Congress of the Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act. The following statement can be attributed to Andrew Bowman, president & CEO of the Land Trust Alliance:
Saugus, MADaily Item

Saugus School Committee extends cleaning contract

SAUGUS — The School Committee has decided to extend the district’s cleaning contract. Prior to voting on the extension, the committee voted to enter into an executive session for the purposes of negotiations, non-unit salary increases and administrative contracts. After an hour-long discussion, committee members returned to the open session where the first order of old business was discussing the cleaning contract.
Pleasant Hill, CApleasanthillca.org

Housing Element Workshop July 14

The City of Pleasant Hill will host a virtual (tele/video) community workshop on the 6th Cycle Housing Element on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The purpose of a Housing Element is to provide an assessment of current and future housing needs, identify opportunities and constraints on housing production, establish goals, policies, and programs to meet those needs, and to update City practices and regulations to reflect new State laws. The Housing Element identifies strategies and programs that focus on conserving and improving existing affordable housing, maximizing housing opportunities throughout the community, assisting in the provision of new affordable housing, removing governmental and other constraints to housing investment, and promoting fair and equal housing opportunities. The goal of the Housing Element Workshop is to initiate this discussion and provide community members with an overview of the Housing Element process mandated by the State of California, how the process affects Pleasant Hill, and ways to get involved in this critical process.