Free Iran Annual Rally Encourages the West to Join the Fight for Democracy

Change will not come after Iran’s next presidential election on June 18. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will remain the supreme decision-maker both before and after the contest. While the personalities at the helm of Iran’s government may fluctuate, the policies—especially those which most concern the international community—will not. But it would be an oversimplification to suggest that the election does not matter at all. It is possible that the next president of the Islamic Republic could very well be Khamenei’s last given his 82 years of age. Thus, the race is more about succession and the constellation of power than anything else.