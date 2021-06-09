Cancel
Protests

Free Iran Annual Rally Encourages the West to Join the Fight for Democracy

By Staff Writer
stopfundamentalism.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual gathering of Iranian expatriates and political allies from around the world will take place in July in Iranian communities outside of Iran. It will serve as a focal point for world debate on the ramifications of the Iranian regime’s manipulated presidential election, among other things. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the election is scheduled for 18 June, but it is considered to be a farce, with Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi pre-selected as the winner in a carefully engineered political process.

stopfundamentalism.com
