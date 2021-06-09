Angels' Andrew Heaney: Wins third start in a row

The Los Angeles Angels winning continues after their extra-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. Not surprisingly, Shohei Ohtani was in the middle of it all. The superlatives never end for the two-way star. Ohtani struck out eight over five innings on the mound. Then, he helped himself by hitting two doubles and driving in a run. Yet, the Angels’ return to relevance has been a collective effort. After superstar Mike Trout went down with a calf injury on May 17, the Angels unsurprisingly struggled to adapt to his absence–losing five of their next six games. The Angels record stood at 19 and 27 after losing to the Oakland Athletics on May 22. Since then, with impressive results from their starting rotation and a much-improved defense, the Angels have gone 12 and 5. And, the biggest surprise of all, the Angels offense has actually performed better in Trout’s absence.