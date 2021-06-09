Cancel
Limestone junior becomes 2nd player to be consensus SE region

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 18 days ago

Limestone junior Benjamin Huber became only the second player in team history to be selected as a consensus All-Southeast Region selection after being named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division II All-Southeast Region Team. Huber earned second-team honors on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Team after posting a .439 batting average, 10 home runs, 48 RBIs, and .742 slugging percentage. […]

www.gaffneyledger.com
