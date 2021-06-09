Limestone junior becomes 2nd player to be consensus SE region
Limestone junior Benjamin Huber became only the second player in team history to be selected as a consensus All-Southeast Region selection after being named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division II All-Southeast Region Team. Huber earned second-team honors on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Team after posting a .439 batting average, 10 home runs, 48 RBIs, and .742 slugging percentage. […]www.gaffneyledger.com