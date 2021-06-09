Limestone junior becomes 2nd player to be consensus SE region

The Thomas Walker Lady Pioneers Softball Team fell just short of following up their Cumberland District Title with a win the in the Region D Tournament Title Game. The Lady Pioneers earned their bid for a first Region Title by blanking a good Patrick Henry team 9-0 earlier in the week to get their chance against the Eastside Lady Spartans. These two teams seemed to be destined to play again after the Pioneers rallied late to take the Cumberland District Title against this same team. Eastside had won the Cumberland District for the past decade but this years Lady Pioneer team was destined for great things. It was not to be for the Lady Pioneers and the experiece of the Spartans prevailed as they fell 13-0. It was a great season for the Lady Pioneers and with the youth on the squad, more good things will happen in the upcoming years. It was also a good spring season for the school as a whole. The Lady Pioneers teams took the Cumberland District Track and Tennis Championships also. These wins will make the summer break one to remember.