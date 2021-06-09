Cancel
Flash Flood Warning

 11 days ago

Trebloc, MS ∙ Tremont, MS ∙ Saltillo, MS ∙ Calhoun City, MS ∙ Bigbee, MS ∙ Pontotoc, MS ∙ Fulton, MS ∙ Okolona, MS ∙ Big Creek, MS ∙ Nettleton, MS. BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Memphis TN 206 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Mantachie and Derma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3391 8949 3440 8885 3449 8880 3446 8816 3374 8825 3375 8832 3369 8837 3366 8850 3367 8849 3368 8872 3381 8873 3381 8893 3375 8893 3374 8903 3372 8951 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED.

