Effective: 2021-06-19 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JUNKINS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Between .5 and .75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Middle Hardscrabble. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Junkins Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 165 near Junkins Burn Scar, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE