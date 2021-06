What relevance does the EAT’s ruling last week in the Maya Forstater case have to do with the so-called anti-Vaxx movement? On the face of it, very little but there is a dimension to this ruling which widens the net to views like that. A reminder, as was widely reported last week, the EAT has ruled that a belief that there are only two biological sexes in human beings, and that it is impossible to change sex, does qualify as a ‘philosophical belief’ within the meaning of s10 of the Act, and so is protected.