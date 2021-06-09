2021 Blue/white Kia Seltos

Molten 2013 Kia Soul Plus FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 16 x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Cover, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electrochromic Mirror w/Compass, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Scuff Plate, Interior Light Kit, ISG System, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.YOU HAVE TO COME SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER. OUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY BUYERS PROGRAM IS INCLUDED WITH THIS PURCHASE. YOU WILL GET OIL CHANGES, VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTIONS AND MUCH MUCH MORE.Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2013 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000 * 2013 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $10,000CALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!Reviews: * Loads of available features; user-friendly controls; ample passenger space; funky style; low price; long warranty. Source: Edmunds.