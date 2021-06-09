2019 Pearl White Pearlcoat Jeep Cherokee

Jeep faced a fair amount of pressure to not screw up the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, the long-wheelbase, three-row debut model of its new fifth-generation mid-size SUV. (A shorter, more traditional two-row version will bow this fall.) Since its introduction for 1993, the Grand Cherokee has evolved into an SUV icon, an American Land Rover of sorts, flush with refinement and impressive off-road and towing credentials. Despite the outgoing two-row-only model having been on the market for a decade, updates have kept it feeling rather modern, and its brand-leading 209,000 sales last year weren't far off the much newer three-row Ford Explorer's. Maintaining that heritage and sales momentum is no trivial task. But based on our initial drives in several different configurations, Jeep seems to have hit the right marks with the new L.