Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2019 Pearl White Pearlcoat Jeep Cherokee

Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery Good Conditon. PRICE DROP FROM $33,989, $1,800 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Alloy Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...

roanoke.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearl White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Cherokee#Gps#J D Power Retail#Heated Seats#Nav#Dual Zone A C#Alloy Wheels#Aluminum Wheels#Blind Spot Monitor#Keyless Entry#Steering Wheel Controls#Packages#Trailhawk#Remote Start System#Security Alarm#Advanced Brake Assist#Hd Radio#Gps Navigation#Travel Link#Tow Group 7 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iPod
News Break
Jeep
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Cherokee

Nice, GREAT MILES 12,229! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Bright White Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4WD 6-Speed Manual 3.6L V6 24V VVT. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33147 miles below market average!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Remains True to Form

Jeep faced a fair amount of pressure to not screw up the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, the long-wheelbase, three-row debut model of its new fifth-generation mid-size SUV. (A shorter, more traditional two-row version will bow this fall.) Since its introduction for 1993, the Grand Cherokee has evolved into an SUV icon, an American Land Rover of sorts, flush with refinement and impressive off-road and towing credentials. Despite the outgoing two-row-only model having been on the market for a decade, updates have kept it feeling rather modern, and its brand-leading 209,000 sales last year weren't far off the much newer three-row Ford Explorer's. Maintaining that heritage and sales momentum is no trivial task. But based on our initial drives in several different configurations, Jeep seems to have hit the right marks with the new L.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Crystal White Pearl Subaru Impreza

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 38,641! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Alpine White Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

PRICED TO MOVE $3,600 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 7,502! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart...
Home & GardenMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L First Drive Review: Respect Earned

"Respect the Grand and earn the seven slots." That was the task given to the team developing the fifth-generation (codename: WL) Grand Cherokee lineup, which includes this three-row 2021 Grand Cherokee L and its two-row sibling arriving for 2022. The directive is Jeep-speak for "keep it comfy and classy but ensure it'll go everywhere its ZJ, WJ, and WK predecessors could." We just spent a day driving four variants of the L, cruising interstate highways, thrashing twisty roads, towing 7,200 pounds, and scaling boulder trails. It's report card time.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Quartz White Pearl Hyundai Sonata

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Remote Start, Sonata SEL, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, Quartz White Pearl, Black w/YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Odometer is 2930 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Snow White Pearl Kia Forte Koup

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 68,221! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! EX trim. Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Alloy Wheels, EX PREMIUM PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Blue Streak Pearlcoat Ram 1500

Nice. WHEELS: 20 X 9 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM..., 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25C EXPRESS, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RF..., Serviced here, Local Trade-In AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 2500

Very Good Conditon. SLT trim. 4x4, Chrome Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RF... ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.
Buying Carsauffenbergnissan.com

Pre-Owned 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD

ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. LOCAL TRADE, Grand Cherokee Limited, 4D Sport Utility, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Midnight Blue Pearlcoat, 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, AM/FM CD, 6-Disc, MP3, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Program, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28K, Remote keyless entry, SmartBeam Headlamps, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Tow Group IV, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication. HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Redline 2 Coat Pearl Jeep Patriot

EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Clean. Sport SE trim. Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION: CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE T... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H SPORT SE, AIR CONDITIONING. SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Diamond White Pearl Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nice. 2.4 ES trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, ACCESSORY ALL-WEATHER FLOORMATS (4), Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Serviced here, Originally bought here, New Tires, Local Trade-In CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Chassis Deep-Dive: Don’t Call Me Giorgio

Executives on hand at the unveiling of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L were uncharacteristically tight-lipped about their new baby's architectural pedigree, as if loose lips risked sinking their just-christened ship. Now that trucks are rolling off the newly refitted Detroit Assembly Complex Mack Plant, Jeep veep Jim Morrison finally divulged some family tree details about the Grand Cherokee's all-new WL platform.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Choosing the Right Trim

For 2021 Jeep is introducing the Grand Cherokee L. This is a highly anticipated Jeep as Wrangler Unlimited owners with growing families have frequently had to look to other brands to accommodate their needs. There are four distinct trim levels of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Also, this new...