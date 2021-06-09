ACE Producers Goes to Belgrade

Germany, being Central Europe’s largest country, has a lot to offer tourists. It is a country brimming with culture, passionate people, rich history, cathedrals, natural beauty, and some excellent beer. Berlin, Germany’s capital city, is home to some of the best examples of modern architecture in the country. Berlin’s internationally renowned Museumsinsel, or Museum Island, is home to a number of the city’s oldest and most prominent museums. Stuttgart, in southern Germany, is known around the world as a major automobile manufacturing hub. Leipzig is one of eastern Germany’s most popular tourist attractions, owing to its thriving cultural and musical legacy. The medieval city of Cologne is one of Europe’s most frequented sites of pilgrimage. From prison-style rooms to motor-inspired furnishings, here’s a list of the best unique hotels in Germany.