Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ACE Producers Goes to Belgrade

By FNE Staff
filmneweurope.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE: The Serbian capital city is currently hosting the ACE 30 Financing Strategies Workshop organised by the Amsterdam-based ACE Producers. The event is supported by Film Center Serbia and takes place 7-12 June 2021. The core of the workshop is made up of interactive sessions exploring international financing opportunities and...

filmneweurope.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgrade#The Producers#Capital City#Ace Producers Goes#Serbian#Film Center Serbia#Stellar Film#Sense Production Lrb#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air Canada Inaugurates Montreal To Cairo Route

On Friday, Canadian national flag carrier Air Canada flew its first non-stop flight to Cairo, Egypt using a 255-seat Boeing 787-800 aircraft. The inaugural flight is the first year-round service that will see three flights a week between Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Cairo International Airport (CAI). The...
Agriculturejewishlifenews.com

World Succulent Vegetation Marketplace -Via New Industry Trends, Packages| Hangzhou Proprietor Celebration Co., Ltd., Yiwu Lishi Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sensible East World Industry Co., Ltd.

“World Succulent Vegetation Marketplace 2020” file percentage informative information figures in addition to vital insights relating to one of the crucial marketplace constituents that are regarded as to be basis pillars for the marketplace. This contains components equivalent to marketplace measurement, marketplace percentage, marketplace segmentation, vital expansion drivers, marketplace pageant, other sides impacting financial cycles out there, call for, anticipated trade up-downs, converting buyer sentiments, key corporations running within the Succulent Vegetation Marketplace, and many others.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Accor ALL 20% Off Sports Affiliation Discount For Southeast Asia, Japan & Korea

Accor-affiliated hotels have decided to offer discounts for members affiliated with sports organizations. ALL members affiliated with sports can save 20% on their stays in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea. You can access this offer on Accor’s website here. Conclusion. Some other hotel chains have offered discounts for athletes; Hilton...
Boats & Watercraftsbreakingtravelnews.com

Silversea returns to operation in Greece

Silversea Cruises has returned to global operations with the maiden voyage of its new flagship, Silver Moon, from Athens. The inaugural sailing of new expeditionary vessel, Silver Origin, will depart from San Cristobal in the Galapagos tomorrow. The first destination-specific ship from the line will sail with all-new itineraries in...
Businessrli.uk.com

Pepco to Land in Austria

The company is gearing up to launch in Austria following the acquisition of up to 29 store leases in the country. The owner of the Pepco Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK said a framework agreement has been signed between Pepco Poland and CCC Austria that will allow for an instant nationwide footprint of stores in proven locations across Austria.
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

Gothenburg Safely Welcomes Its First Cruise Passengers of 2021

The first cruise ship of the season has berthed at the Port of Gothenburg, according to the port’s press release. And for the first time in 2021, some 700 passengers were able to go ashore at Arendal in Gothenburg, albeit under strictly controlled conditions. The AIDAsol has arrived at the...
Soccermelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: Czech Hold Croatia To Strengthen Knockout Qualification Hopes

Czech Republic strengthened their round of 16 qualification chances at the Euros after holding Croatia to a 1-1 in Group D. Croatia needed to respond after losing their first game to England 1-0 while Czech defeated Scotland 2-0. Patrik Schick got his third goal of the tournament after firing home from the penalty spot on 37 […]
Aerospace & Defensenavaltoday.com

Boeing teams up with ESG, Lufthansa preparing for P8-A order

Boeing signed agreements today with ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik that outline joint efforts to explore potential areas of collaboration in systems integration, training, support and sustainment work. As informed, the signed memorandum of understanding may lead to more definitive agreements should Germany select the P-8A Poseidon as...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

HSBC debuts $53bn alternatives business unit

HSBC Asset Management is bringing together all of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives, with a 150-strong team and combined assets under management and advice of $53bn. HSBC Alternatives will comprise of HSBC Alternatives Investments (HAIL), which includes the multi-manager hedge fund and private market...
Businesschemengonline.com

PPG to expand coatings manufacturing capacity in the Netherlands and Poland

PPG (Pittsburgh, Pa.) announced an expansion of its coatings manufacturing capacity in Europe for packaging applications. The investments at sites in The Netherlands and Poland will support growing customer demand in the region for the latest generation of coatings for aluminum and steel cans used in packaging for beverage, food and personal care items. Financial details related to the expansions were not disclosed.
Lifestyletrip101.com

10 Best Unique Hotels In Germany

Germany, being Central Europe’s largest country, has a lot to offer tourists. It is a country brimming with culture, passionate people, rich history, cathedrals, natural beauty, and some excellent beer. Berlin, Germany’s capital city, is home to some of the best examples of modern architecture in the country. Berlin’s internationally renowned Museumsinsel, or Museum Island, is home to a number of the city’s oldest and most prominent museums. Stuttgart, in southern Germany, is known around the world as a major automobile manufacturing hub. Leipzig is one of eastern Germany’s most popular tourist attractions, owing to its thriving cultural and musical legacy. The medieval city of Cologne is one of Europe’s most frequented sites of pilgrimage. From prison-style rooms to motor-inspired furnishings, here’s a list of the best unique hotels in Germany.
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

SiteMinder World Hotel Index: Hotel Bookings Globally Grow for Six Months Straight - By Mike Ford, Founder and Managing Director at SiteMinder

The deeper into 2021 we set foot, the more we thankfully see hotel booking momentum strengthen, with small peaks and troughs not shaking the overall trajectory that’s been building since January. Reservation volumes globally have now risen to over 65% of 2019 levels, well above the 40% seen at this same time last year, and importantly, we’re able to map growing international acceleration, the fifth and final stage of the hotel booking reset, taking place in each region around the world.
Businessirei.com

Skjerven Group acquires two properties in Berlin for Europa Capital

The Skjerven Group has paid €20 million ($24 million) for two mixed residential/commercial properties in Berlin from two family offices. The assets were acquired on behalf of the value-add fund of Europa Capital, which has partnered with the Skjerven Group to invest an initial amount of €150 million ($181 million). Europa Capital seeks to set up a proprietary portfolio for a value-add fund in Berlin.
Australiaproz.com

93000 words thesis translation from English - Pidgin English (Australia)

Languages: English, English to Austronesian(Other), English to Creoles & Pidgins (English-based Other), English to Creoles & Pidgins (Other), English to Krio. Language variant: Pidgin English (for Australia) Hello,. We are looking for English - Pidgin English (for Australia) linguists with experience in medical (neuroscience) translations for the translation of a...
Real Estateaustinnews.net

Property for Sale in Turkey is Rising Significantly, Notes Property in Turkey

According to Property in Turkey, Tourism and Travel are Helping to Boost Sales of Turkish Real Estate. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / The founders of Property in Turkey, a company that assists people who are interested in purchasing property for sale in Turkey, are pleased to announce that the Turkish real estate market is definitely thriving.