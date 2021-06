Castleford coach Daryl Powell is praying Gareth O’Brien will be fit for Wembley. after he hobbled out of his team’s 18-12 Super League win over Wakefield. The former Warrington, Salford and Toronto half-back, who fell awkwardly onto his knee after putting in an attacking kick just before half-time, looked dejected as he sat on the bench before using crutches to make his way to the dressing room.