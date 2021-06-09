Cancel
New INAH guidelines canceled; they yield to disagreement

By Explica .co
explica.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY. After the Federal Ministry of Culture (SC) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) yesterday suspended the new guidelines for archaeological research imposed a month ago by INAH itself, which aroused the disagreement of the community of Mexican archaeologists, Diego Prieto promised that, before September, the Technical Archive of the National Archeology Coordination will be relocated at the National Museum of Anthropology (MNA).

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inah#Mexican#Sc#Mayan#The Chapultepec Project#The Museum Of Modern Art#Inbal#Oztoyahualco
