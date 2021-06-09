New INAH guidelines canceled; they yield to disagreement
MEXICO CITY. After the Federal Ministry of Culture (SC) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) yesterday suspended the new guidelines for archaeological research imposed a month ago by INAH itself, which aroused the disagreement of the community of Mexican archaeologists, Diego Prieto promised that, before September, the Technical Archive of the National Archeology Coordination will be relocated at the National Museum of Anthropology (MNA).