The Nissan Navara will say goodbye to Europe when the Barcelona plant closes
The closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona was one of the saddest news for the sector. The Japanese firm has decided to reduce its production capacity in order to cut its annual costs and that is why it will close these facilities in December 2021. While options are being sought to give continuity to this factory, it is confirmed that precisely on that date the Nissan Navara says goodbye to Europe definitively. The decision is related to the future of the Barcelona plant.www.explica.co