The Nissan Navara will say goodbye to Europe when the Barcelona plant closes

Hitachi Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, and Arrival, have partnered to deliver new bus and infrastructure solutions to the European bus industry. The non-exclusive partnership combines Hitachi’s digital and operational capabilities with Arrival’s products that it says are competitive in price with fossil fuel alternatives. Together, both companies say they will work with operators to deploy integrated end to end solutions that incorporate all aspects of owning and operating Arrival vehicles; this includes items such as charging infrastructure and digital tools. It is claimed the deployment of these solutions not only simplifies the transition to electric but when combined with the lower total cost of ownership that Arrival’s vehicles and technologies provide, creates an ‘extremely compelling finance model that will accelerate the transition to electric vehicles for businesses across the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Nordics and the EMEA region’.