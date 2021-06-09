Cancel
Local flooding possible in scattered showers, storms through end of week

By Daniel Susco
Dayton Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, some containing heavy rainfall, as part of rains that the National Weather Service expects to continue through Friday. The rain could cause local flooding. Rain and storm chances will dip overnight, though they are expected to pick back up again by daybreak...

