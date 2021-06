The Binance crypto exchange played an important role in the recent arrests of cyber criminals in Ukraine. According to reports , a group of highly active ransomware scammers in Ukraine, with the assistance of Finance, has been caught by police in Ukraine. They are said to be part of a gang that is up to mischief under the name FANCYCAT. The gang wreaked havoc around the world in 2021 by hacking and extorting money from multiple victims. The people who have now been arrested were responsible for paying out the wallets and laundering money for the people behind them.