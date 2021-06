Unlike Netflix, Hulu seems to be showing a little more patience with its streaming originals as it has renewed The Hardy Boys for a second season. That show received little in the way of promotion from the streamer and did not make it into the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 when it debuted in December 2020. But despite the fact that I questioned the show’s future and had it as a Bubble series, it will be going forward with a second season. Netflix, on the other hand, has cancelled several high-profile genre entries this season that performed well in the Nielsen rankings like Jupiter’s Legacy, The Irregulars, and Away. The Hardy Boys comes from Nelvana and Lambur Productions and apparently has registered well with the global audience. President of Nelvana Pam Westman had the following to say about the renewal: