Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2012 Brilliant Silver Nissan Sentra

Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Nice. 2.0 S trim. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, [N92] ELECTROCHROMIC REARVIEW MIRROR, Edmunds.com's review says The 2012 Nissan Sentra is a respectable small sedan., Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for...

roanoke.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Rebates#Ipod Mp3 Input#Edmunds Com#Keyless Entry#Steering Wheel Controls#Packages#Vin#Chevrolet#Dodge Jeep Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iPod
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Glacier White Nissan Frontier

Nice, ONLY 55,469 Miles! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Trailer Hitch, [A93] BED LINER/TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE... Bed Liner, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. This vehicle...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Gun Metallic Nissan Pathfinder

Nice, LOW MILES - 44,050! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, [B94] REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, Alloy Wheels, 4x4 AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Caspian Blue Nissan Rogue

FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 38,790! Apple CarPlay, CD Player, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, All Wheel Drive, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Apple CarPlay,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Cayenne Red Nissan Rogue

Nice, GREAT MILES 46,002! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, [N92] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, All Wheel Drive CLICK NOW!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Black Nissan 370Z

BODY COLOR SPLASH GUARDS (4-PIECE). Nissan 370Z Coupe with Magnetic Black exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. newCarTestDrive.com explains What the 370Z offers is uncommonly pure performance that's affordable.. OUR OFFERINGS. At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment...
Dadeville, ALDadeville Record

AV/17 NISSAN

PUBLIC NOTICE Unclaimed Vehicle YEAR: 2017 MAKE: Nissan MODEL: ALTIMA COLOR: Silver VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HC152231 TAG NUMBER: HFP612 DATE OF POSSESSION: 3/11/2021 LOCATION OF VEHICLE: 224 East South Street Dadeville, AL 36853 CONTACT HOURS: M-F 8:00-5:00 ACCRUED CHARGES/FEES: $2,338.61 STORAGE: $2,375.00 ($25.00 per day X 95 days) TOTAL DUE: $4,713.61 Storage charges will continue to accrue daily. If this motor vehicle is not redeemed by the recorded owner or lienholder of record within 30 calendar days from the date of this notice, the motor vehicle shall be considered abandoned as defined in Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975. The motor vehicle may then be sold pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act as provided for in Title 32, Chapter 13, Code of Alabama 1975. Alexander City Outlook: June 16 and 23, 2021 AV/17 NISSAN.
Carstractionlife.com

2021 Nissan Rogue SV Review

The Rogue five-seat crossover SUV is a heartland model for Nissan in the US and Canada, competing against the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 in a hard-fought compact SUV segment. The Tennessee-built vehicle is the brand’s biggest seller in North America so this all-new, third-generation model, which debuted late last year as a 2021 release, is big news.
RetailRoanoke Times

2019 Gun Metallic Nissan Frontier

Nice, GREAT MILES 21,495! $2,100 below J.D. Power Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, [A93] BED LINER/TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE... Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Privacy...
Traffic Accidentsasumetech.com

Nissan recalls 138,736 Sentra over bent steering rods

Nissan is recalling 138,736 2020- and 2021-model Sentras over concerns that the steering rods may have bent, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The steering rod connects the vehicle from the rack to the wheel hubs. If a tie rod bent enough to break, it would be … cause a loss of steering and greatly increase the risk of a crash.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Predawn Gray Mica Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Lunar Rock Toyota RAV4

Toyota Certified, Nice, GREAT MILES 30,918! PRICED TO MOVE $5,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection,...
CarsSFGate

Capital Honda has Welcomed the 2021 Honda Accord Sedan to its Showroom

The stunning sedan has exterior angles that capture attention as well as a powerful engine under the hood. Drivers in the Charlottetown area who are looking for a new sedan that has a stunning exterior design will like what the 2021 Honda Accord has to offer. It has a new grille design, a sculpted front end, an available heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a variety of safety features.
Buying Carsauffenbergnissan.com

Pre-Owned 2017 Nissan Sentra S FWD 4D Sedan

CARFAX One-Owner. Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan Sentra S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Nissan Recalls Nearly 139,000 Sentra Sedans for Bent Inner Tie Rods

Nissan is recalling nearly 139,000 Sentra sedans because of bent inner tie rods, which could make it difficult to steer the vehicle. The recall includes model years 2020 to 2021, and Nissan says they are still under warranty. Nissan will notify owners during the first week of August and dealers...
Carsglendalenissan.com

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Appearance Explored

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder will be coming sometime in summer 2021, and it’s bringing a ton of excellent systems and features for you to enjoy! However, today we’re looking at the appearance of the model, letting you find out just what it looks like. Continue reading below in order to find out more!
CarsAutoGuide.com

Hyundai Elantra N Line vs Volkswagen Jetta GLI Comparison: Healthy Competition

Manufacturers still care about enthusiasts and we have proof. Sedans cannot match up to the utility and road presence of a crossover. True. Also true, a crossover can’t handle nearly as well as a sedan or look good while doing it. While the sedan has fallen out of favor among buyers in favor of the crossover, it’s heartening to see automakers still care enough about it (and us) to make sportier versions of their regular ones.
Buying CarsSFGate

Save Big on Nissan Models with the Nissan Summer Sales Event

Nissan Summer Sales Event comes to Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. Drivers can celebrate the beginning of warmer days with the Nissan Summer Sales Event happening now through July 6. Boucher Nissan of Waukesha in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a one-stop-shop for big savings on some of the latest models. Interested parties are encouraged to visit this dealership to take advantage of the sales event. There are 13 Nissan models available at 0% APR for up to 72 months.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will the 2022 Nissan 400Z Be Worth Waiting For?

With the 370Z on the way out, the stage is set for its successor: the Nissan 400Z. First shown as the Nissan Z Proto Concept, the rear-wheel-drive sports car is almost here. And while some things are still under wraps, others are rather clearer. That includes when Nissan plans on showing the 400Z off.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Debuts With Evolutionary Styling, Overhauled Interior

The 2022 Infiniti QX60’s design is inspired by the Monograph concept from last year. Infiniti’s oldest and best-selling SUV has received a complete overhaul. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is an evolutionary new chapter in the model’s history. It’s understandable that Infiniti refrained from changing the design dramatically to maintain familiarity.