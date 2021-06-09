2012 Brilliant Silver Nissan Sentra

CARFAX One-Owner. Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan Sentra S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.