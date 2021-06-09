Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

There’s More To Machine Learning Than CNNs

By Bryon Moyer
semiengineering.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent learning structures provide optimizations based on variables such as time, accuracy, and what’s considered important in the data. Neural networks – and convolutional neural networks (CNNs) in particular – have received an abundance of attention over the last few years, but they’re not the only useful machine-learning structures. There...

semiengineering.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Small Data#Deep Learning#Crowdsourcing#Software Engineering#Ic Pcb#Convolutional#Ai Ml#Synopsys#Digital Design Group#Onto Innovation#Variabl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
AMD
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

How to Evaluate Uncertainty Estimates in Machine Learning for Regression?

As neural networks become more popular, the need for accompanying uncertainty estimates increases. The current testing methodology focusses on how good the predictive uncertainty estimates explain the differences between predictions and observations in a previously unseen test set. Intuitively this is a logical approach. The current setup of benchmark data sets also allows easy comparison between the different methods. We demonstrate, however, through both theoretical arguments and simulations that this way of evaluating the quality of uncertainty estimates has serious flaws. Firstly, it cannot disentangle the aleatoric from the epistemic uncertainty. Secondly, the current methodology considers the uncertainty averaged over all test samples, implicitly averaging out overconfident and underconfident predictions. When checking if the correct fraction of test points falls inside prediction intervals, a good score on average gives no guarantee that the intervals are sensible for individual points. We demonstrate through practical examples that these effects can result in favoring a method, based on the predictive uncertainty, that has undesirable behaviour of the confidence intervals. Finally, we propose a simulation-based testing approach that addresses these problems while still allowing easy comparison between different methods.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Counterfactual Evaluation Policy for Machine Learning Models

How to monitor models whose actions prevent us from observing ground truth?. The goal of monitoring any system is to track its health. In the context of machine learning, it is crucial to track the performance of the models we are serving in production. It can help us inform when our models are not fresh anymore and retraining of the model is required. It can also help us detect abuse in cases like fraud detection where there could be adversarial actors trying to harm the model.
Computersarxiv.org

Extract the Degradation Information in Squeezed States with Machine Learning

Hsien-Yi Hsieh, Yi-Ru Chen, Hsun-Chung Wu, Huali Chen, Jingyu Ning, Yao-Chin Huang, Chien-Ming Wu, Ray-Kuang Lee. In order to leverage the full power of quantum noise squeezing with unavoidable decoherence, a complete understanding of the degradation in the purity of squeezed light is demanded. By implementing machine learning architecture with a convolutional neural network, we illustrate a fast, robust, and precise quantum state tomography for continuous variables, through the experimentally measured data generated from the balanced homodyne detectors. Compared with the maximum likelihood estimation method, which suffers from time consuming and over-fitting problems, a well-trained machine fed with squeezed vacuum and squeezed thermal states can complete the task of the reconstruction of density matrix in less than one second. Moreover, the resulting fidelity remains as high as $0.99$ even when the anti-squeezing level is higher than $20$ dB. Compared with the phase noise and loss mechanisms coupled from the environment and surrounding vacuum, experimentally, the degradation information is unveiled with machine learning for low and high noisy scenarios, i.e., with the anti-squeezing levels at $12$ dB and $18$ dB, respectively. Our neural network enhanced quantum state tomography provides the metrics to give physical descriptions of every feature observed in the quantum state and paves a way of exploring large-scale quantum systems.
EngineeringScience Daily

Machine learning speeds up simulations in material science

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Research, development, and production of novel materials depend heavily on the availability of fast and at the same time accurate simulation methods. Machine learning, in which artificial intelligence (AI) autonomously acquires and applies new knowledge, will soon enable researchers to develop complex material systems in a purely virtual environment. How does this work, and which applications will benefit? In an article published in the Nature Materials journal, a researcher from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and his colleagues from Göttingen and Toronto explain it all.
Computersarxiv.org

Widening Access to Applied Machine Learning with TinyML

Vijay Janapa Reddi, Brian Plancher, Susan Kennedy, Laurence Moroney, Pete Warden, Anant Agarwal, Colby Banbury, Massimo Banzi, Matthew Bennett, Benjamin Brown, Sharad Chitlangia, Radhika Ghosal, Sarah Grafman, Rupert Jaeger, Srivatsan Krishnan, Maximilian Lam, Daniel Leiker, Cara Mann, Mark Mazumder, Dominic Pajak, Dhilan Ramaprasad, J. Evan Smith, Matthew Stewart, Dustin Tingley.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Introduction to Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn

This course is the fastest way to get up to speed in machine learning and Scikit Learn. There are over 3000 job announcements requiring Scikit Learn in the United States alone, and almost 80000 jobs mentioning machine learning in the US. It’s the best Python library to learn machine learning.
EngineeringPhys.org

Machine learning aids in materials design

A long-held goal by chemists across many industries, including energy, pharmaceuticals, energetics, food additives and organic semiconductors, is to imagine the chemical structure of a new molecule and be able to predict how it will function for a desired application. In practice, this vision is difficult, often requiring extensive laboratory work to synthesize, isolate, purify and characterize newly designed molecules to obtain the desired information.
TechnologyMedscape News

Interpretability of Predictions From Machine Learning Algorithms

In his third of 3 laws, the late science fiction writer Sir Arthur Clarke once surmised that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."[1] To those unfamiliar with the methods of machine learning (ML), it seems almost magical to see a computer interpret an ECG—a technique that, for a human, requires many years of training, as well as continued practice—in less than a second. Yet, computers are the furthest thing from magical. Computers are machines—machines that execute a script exactly as it is written by a human. They are machines that do not get bored, hungry, distracted, or sick and are more than capable of doing the same thing over and over again. One requires little imagination to see how a computer that is trained to replicate human skills in medical diagnosis could be useful in today's fast-paced, high-volume world of health care. Yet, before we place our lives and livelihoods in the hands of a computer algorithm, how do we know we can trust it? What is the process for obtaining trust in a model?
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: Beat The Heat with Machine Learning Cheat Sheet

We teach or train the machine using data, which means that the data is labelled with the right answer. We use an algorithm to analyse the training data and learn the function that maps inputs with their outputs. The model’s accuracy is improved by using labelled data with unlabelled data.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Can We Balance Accuracy and Fairness in Machine Learning?

As people who work with code on a daily basis, it’s perhaps inevitable that data scientists sometimes default to binary thinking. Ones and zeros. Signal and noise. Statistical significance—or its absence. As Jessica Dai writes in a recent post on algorithms and fairness, we don’t have to stick to this...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A self consistent theory of Gaussian Processes captures feature learning effects in finite CNNs

Deep neural networks (DNNs) in the infinite width/channel limit have received much attention recently, as they provide a clear analytical window to deep learning via mappings to Gaussian Processes (GPs). Despite its theoretical appeal, this viewpoint lacks a crucial ingredient of deep learning in finite DNNs, laying at the heart of their success -- feature learning. Here we consider DNNs trained with noisy gradient descent on a large training set and derive a self consistent Gaussian Process theory accounting for strong finite-DNN and feature learning effects. Applying this to a toy model of a two-layer linear convolutional neural network (CNN) shows good agreement with experiments. We further identify, both analytical and numerically, a sharp transition between a feature learning regime and a lazy learning regime in this model. Strong finite-DNN effects are also derived for a non-linear two-layer fully connected network. Our self consistent theory provides a rich and versatile analytical framework for studying feature learning and other non-lazy effects in finite DNNs.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Automated Machine Learning using PyCaret

Automate your machine learning workflows with less than ten lines of code. Do you want to implement machine learning for your business but don’t have too much time for building it? PyCaret can help you!. PyCaret is an open-source machine learning library for Python that reduces your time from preparing...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Tune Hyperparameters of Machine Learning Models

Often times you’re using default parameters for building machine learning models. In just a few blocks of code you can search for the best hyperparameters for your machine learning models. Why? Because the optimal set of hyperparameters can go a long way to significantly boost the performance of your models.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Dashboards for Interpreting & Comparing Machine Learning Models

Using Interpret to create Dashboards for Machine Learning Models. With the advent of technology, there are multiple machine learning algorithms in the Data Science field which makes it really difficult for a User/Data Scientist/ML Engineer to select the best model according to the dataset that they are working on. Comparing...
SoftwareEurekAlert

Early endeavors on the path to reliable quantum machine learning

Anyone who collects mushrooms knows that it is better to keep the poisonous and the non-poisonous ones apart. Not to mention what would happen if someone ate the poisonous ones. In such "classification problems", which require us to distinguish certain objects from one another and to assign the objects we are looking for to certain classes by means of characteristics, computers can already provide useful support to humans.
ComputersCIO Insight

AI vs. Machine Learning: Their Differences and Impacts

Artificial intelligence (AI) vs. machine learning. Just the words can bring up visions of decision-making computers that are replacing whole departments and divisions—a future many companies believe is too far away to warrant investment. But the reality is, AI is here, and here to stay. And particularly at the enterprise level, a growing number of companies are tuning in to the productivity and promise of machines that can think for themselves.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: How To Become A Machine Learning Engineer?

As a machine learning (ML) engineer, you will have to build scalable software systems for data science and machine learning applications, to create programs and algorithms that enable machines to make decisions. As machine learning makes huge inroads into various industries, the demand for machine learning engineers is also on...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Real-World Lessons for Machine Learning in Business

Takeaways from the 2021 AWS Machine Learning Summit Keynotes. Machine learning seems to be getting all the interest and hype these days, and some are even saying that it’s going mainstream. There are even dedicated conferences and summits for ML just like the 2021 AWS Machine Learning Summit. For ML to go mainstream, in my perspective, there are still real-world lessons we’ll need to translate ML into production for businesses, and I was hoping to get some takeaways from this summit. I listed here some parts that made the most impact on me. Hopefully, you’ll find these useful when you are planning to apply ML: