There’s More To Machine Learning Than CNNs

Hsien-Yi Hsieh, Yi-Ru Chen, Hsun-Chung Wu, Huali Chen, Jingyu Ning, Yao-Chin Huang, Chien-Ming Wu, Ray-Kuang Lee. In order to leverage the full power of quantum noise squeezing with unavoidable decoherence, a complete understanding of the degradation in the purity of squeezed light is demanded. By implementing machine learning architecture with a convolutional neural network, we illustrate a fast, robust, and precise quantum state tomography for continuous variables, through the experimentally measured data generated from the balanced homodyne detectors. Compared with the maximum likelihood estimation method, which suffers from time consuming and over-fitting problems, a well-trained machine fed with squeezed vacuum and squeezed thermal states can complete the task of the reconstruction of density matrix in less than one second. Moreover, the resulting fidelity remains as high as $0.99$ even when the anti-squeezing level is higher than $20$ dB. Compared with the phase noise and loss mechanisms coupled from the environment and surrounding vacuum, experimentally, the degradation information is unveiled with machine learning for low and high noisy scenarios, i.e., with the anti-squeezing levels at $12$ dB and $18$ dB, respectively. Our neural network enhanced quantum state tomography provides the metrics to give physical descriptions of every feature observed in the quantum state and paves a way of exploring large-scale quantum systems.