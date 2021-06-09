Watch Review: Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph

Just a few years ago, a product like the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge would probably not have been made because products like this are part of a relatively new luxury timepiece category that is still being defined. At under $20,000, the Free Bridge is by no means an inexpensive product, but it is meant to capture a lot of the same emotion as watches costing $100,000 or $200,000, and up. Many of these watches have elaborate designs with exotic movements and a large emphasis on dial visuals and animation. Where they save costs is by having less complicated movements that are produced using more industrial means. One way to think of these watches is as “entry-level super-watches,” in the same way that there might be an entry-level supercar. More so, the Free Bridge watch is currently the most accessible model within the larger “Bridges” product family by Girard-Perregaux.