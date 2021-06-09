Watch Review: Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph
Behold the Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph, a quintessentially Graham watch that’s nevertheless been toned down just a bit so as to improve its chances. For many of us, Graham has been characterized by its massive, trigger-like chronograph pushers, novel use of colors and materials, grand proportions, underappreciated build quality, and, let’s be frank, some controversial styling that often borders on cartoonish. The Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph re-tunes a lot of those loud components in favor of some unobtrusive vintage-military vibes, lines up that trademark and build quality, and attaches a hefty price tag to serve as a reminder that there still ain’t no such thing as a free lunch in luxury watchmaking.www.ablogtowatch.com