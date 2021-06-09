Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Watch Review: Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph

By David Bredan
ablogtowatch.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehold the Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph, a quintessentially Graham watch that’s nevertheless been toned down just a bit so as to improve its chances. For many of us, Graham has been characterized by its massive, trigger-like chronograph pushers, novel use of colors and materials, grand proportions, underappreciated build quality, and, let’s be frank, some controversial styling that often borders on cartoonish. The Graham Fortress Monopusher Chronograph re-tunes a lot of those loud components in favor of some unobtrusive vintage-military vibes, lines up that trademark and build quality, and attaches a hefty price tag to serve as a reminder that there still ain’t no such thing as a free lunch in luxury watchmaking.

www.ablogtowatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pusher#Reviewer#Watch Strap#Eta#Boeing#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Carsdeployant.com

IWC’s latest Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” IW377903

IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG have launched the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”. This timepiece is the latest product to celebrate the partnership that has linked the Swiss luxury watchmaker and the German car manufacturer since 2004. Review: IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”. Retail price is SGD 14,000 inclusive of...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Audemars Piguet Adds Black Ceramic to Code 11.59 Chronograph

Audemars Piguet continues to add depth to its Code 11.59 collection, this time with two automatic chronographs that bring together 18k gold and black ceramic elements. The Code 11.59’s complex, modular 41m case design allows Audemars Piguet to more easily play around with the watch’s configuration in terms of a material and finishes. While the lugs, bezel and caseback of this pair of chronographs are machined from 18k white or pink gold, the central octagonal caseband is formed from horizontally brushed black ceramic.
CarsCarscoops

Porsche Now Has A Configurator For Its Chronographs

Porsche Design has just released two configuration tools that allow you to customize and order your dream timepiece from the famed German brand. The first of the configurators allows you to create a custom-built chronograph that is priced from $5,150 while the second configurator is specifically for the 911 GT3 Chronograph.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The Grand Seiko Spring Drive Chronograph GMT Limited Edition SBGC240

In late February 2021, Seiko Corporation hosted its annual presentation of new models, of course in a digital way, with watches under the Seiko and Grand Seiko collections. Ranging from elegant watches with the Seasons collection, to a high-end model in platinum, there was a lot to discover during this event – adding to that a watch that is probably the highlight of the year for GS, the White Birch. This year also, the entire Seiko Corporation, founded in 1881 by Kintaro Hattori, celebrates its 140th anniversary. And its means that several commemorative models have been introduced, including the watch that we’ll be exploring today. Bold, powerful, luxurious and mechanically complex, it stands out compared to the rest of the recently launched models. Let’s have a closer look at this Grand Seiko Spring Drive Chronograph GMT Limited Edition SBGC240.
ablogtowatch.com

Bulova Oceanographer ‘Devil Diver’ Watch Review

As a veteran watch collector, it can be easy to forget at times that the core of this hobby is really about having fun. Enthusiasts can occasionally get so caught up in chasing the “correct watch” for a collection that they forget to wear what makes them happy, and that sometimes a dose of fun can be every bit as satisfying as all the provenance and pedigree in the world. The new Bulova Oceanographer “Devil Diver” is a textbook example of this, bringing both a surprisingly faithful revival of the original 1972 Bulova Oceanographer diver and a vibrant playfulness to the table.
LifestyleFinancial Times

The ‘ultimate chronograph’ strikes again

This year’s first crop of watch releases saw a clutch of desirable chronographs from big hitters such as Cartier, Panerai, Vacheron Constantin, Zenith and TAG Heuer – and a delicious-looking pistachio-green addition to Breitling’s Premier Heritage Collection. But the really big news was the return of the Saxony-based A Lange & Söhne’s triple split-seconds chronograph, dubbed “the ultimate chronograph” when it was first released in 2018. The original came in super-restrained white gold with a grey dial; this new incarnation is altogether less self-effacing, presented in pink gold with a deep sea-blue dial in a limited edition of 100.
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Watch Review: Hanhart Desert Pilot Dark

When it comes to purpose-built tool watches, German brands are renowned for creating outstanding pieces that are rugged, legible, and typically offer excellent value. As a result of owning and reviewing plenty of German watches, I’ve become an unabashed fan. And while I have spent ample time with watches from many of the other German stalwarts, like Sinn, Damasko, Mühle Glashütte, this was my first time going hands-on with a watch from Hanhart. While many may know the brand from its classically styled pilot’s watches, Hanhart’s PRIMUS line of overtly modern versions is actually the brand’s most popular, bestselling line. For the past couple of months, I’ve had a chance to test-drive the brand’s latest release, the Hanhart Desert Pilot Dark. Limited to only 100 pieces, this is a blacked-out version of the Desert Pilot that also comes with a custom folding knife made in Austria.
Beauty & Fashionwatchesbysjx.com

Up Close: Parmigiani Tondagraph GT Chronograph Annual Calendar

Parmigiani launched its first sports watch, the Tonda GT, last year. It has an integrated bracelet naturally – inevitable given current trends. Parmigiani is, however, pretty late to the game, since the high-end sports watch with an integrated-bracelet is well used idea. The big names have been doing it since the 1970s, courtesy of Gerald Genta, but the recent popularity of the style means many brands have had a go.
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Watch Review: Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge

Just a few years ago, a product like the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge would probably not have been made because products like this are part of a relatively new luxury timepiece category that is still being defined. At under $20,000, the Free Bridge is by no means an inexpensive product, but it is meant to capture a lot of the same emotion as watches costing $100,000 or $200,000, and up. Many of these watches have elaborate designs with exotic movements and a large emphasis on dial visuals and animation. Where they save costs is by having less complicated movements that are produced using more industrial means. One way to think of these watches is as “entry-level super-watches,” in the same way that there might be an entry-level supercar. More so, the Free Bridge watch is currently the most accessible model within the larger “Bridges” product family by Girard-Perregaux.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a ST19 Chronograph watch from Heitis Watch Company

This article is a paid promotion by one of our advertisers. With these paid articles our goal is to share valuable information with our readers that we think you’ll find useful and interesting. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Heitis Watch Company to give away a ST19 Chronograph watch ($499...
Apparelablogtowatch.com

Watch Review: IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43

For years now, IWC has dabbled with the idea that the classic German-style flieger watch can be just as much a lifestyle product as a tool watch. The idea is that the traditional aviator timepiece aesthetic could serve as a handsome men’s jewelry item — in addition to being a sport’s watch. The concept is hardly novel, even at IWC, but recently I see the brand “dressifying” the pilot’s watch in a way that makes it clear that IWC wants its flavor of pilot’s watches to be an iconic and a status symbol. An interesting question to ask is, “a symbol of what status?”
ApparelGear Patrol

What Made These Chronograph Watches the British Military's Choice for Decades?

Welcome to Watches You Should Know, a biweekly column highlighting important or little-known watches with interesting backstories and unexpected influence. This week: military monopusher chronographs. Soldiers' issued gear regularly included a watch for much of the 20th century, and it was often as basic and utilitarian as possible. Chronographs, on...
Beauty & Fashionwebzworks.com

BEST MEN’S WATCH REVIEW

A wristwatch is a fashion and styling accessory, but at precisely the exact same time a functional post of everyday life. Some manufacturers prefer that the star element of the watches is the quantity of performance and others, however, focus on using the best materials and creating an intricate and elegant design. Remember, you should choose what you think is best for the usage you will give it. If there’s 1 word to link to this brand, it is versatility. They want customers to have options with straps made from various substances, they’re analog or digital and the assortment of colors goes from sober black to blending the most vivid colors such as orange, pink, yellow or red. They’re practical and the cost does not exceed $50, making them the most economical on this listing. There are resistant to the water and with rubber strap, with mild and stopwatch.
Motorsportshypebeast.com

Bell & Ross Drops Trio of Chronographs For Alpine F1 Team Debut

Bell & Ross has dropped a trio of limited edition twin-register chronographs to mark the 2021 debut of the Alpine Formula One team. The French watchmaker has been associated with the Renault F1 team since 2016, but when Renault relaunched famous French marque Alpine, and later decided to rename its Formula One team after the sporty brand, Bell & Ross needed to go back to the drawing board to take into account Alpine’s more restrained signature blue, black and white colors and its “A” logo, which serves as the counterweight on each watch’s chronograph second hand.
CarsMonochrome Watches

The Porsche Design Chronograph “911 GT3 Touring Package” Edition

Few cars have such a strong following as the Porsche 911. It one of the classic dream cars for most Petrolheads, especially when considering cars like the Porsche 911 GT3, the preferred choice of purists. Add in the factor of high-performance packages to make a Porsche 911 even better than it already is, something Porsche has mastered, and one can imagine the excitement of car enthusiasts (like me!). For the launch of the new “Touring” version of the 911 GT3, Porsche Design has created a special watch; the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 Touring Package.
Apparelwatchesbysjx.com

Franck Muller Introduces the Skafander Tonneau Diver’s Watch

Introduced in 2018 but put on hold until recently, the Skafander adapts Franck Muller’s trademark tonneau watch case for a dive watch. Getting its name from “scaphander”, an archaic term for a diving suit, the Skafander has been facelifted just as it reaches stores in both stainless steel or titanium.
Apparelacquiremag.com

Seiko and Rowing Blazers launch their colorful collection of watches

Rowing Blazers and Seiko have teamed up on a capsule collection of watches based on the Seiko 5 sports watch. Each model in the collection features a unique bezel on a 42.5mm stainless steel case and each watch is powered by Seiko's own caliber 4R36 automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve. Every watch in the collection includes a metal bracelet as well as a NATO strap and a special edition Dad Hat.
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Prevail Key Co. NK980 Mechanical Keyboard Kit Review

Let’s face it: there’s an aesthetic element to choosing a keyboard and that’s doubly true when you’re building one for yourself. If you’re a fan of RGB, it doesn’t get much better than the NK980 from Prevail Key Co. Featuring a compact 96% design (98-key), this keyboard features a three-piece acrylic case that completely illuminates thanks to nearly one hundred and fifty customizable RGB LEDs across the top and bottom. It also comes with popular Gateron Yellow key switches and high-quality Durock stabilizers pre-lubed from Loobed Switches. Is it worth a buy at $159.95? Let’s take a closer look and find out.