Liam Payne Blames Himself for Broken Engagement

By Kayla Thomas
 11 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Liam Payne's broken engagement, Snooki's new gig and more, below. Liam Payne Blames Himself for Broken Engagement. Singer Liam Payne and model Maya...

Celebritiesopoyi.com

Liam Payne breaks off engagement; talks about mental health struggle

Liam Payne has disclosed that he and US model Maya Henry have separated. He also spoke about his struggle with "severe suicidal thoughts" during his One Direction days. British singer Liam Payne has disclosed that he and US model Maya Henry have ended their engagement and that the couple separated during the lockdown, while also speaking about his struggle with "severe suicidal thoughts".
CelebritiesVulture

Liam Payne Splits From Fiancée Maya After a Nearly Yearlong Engagement

Liam Payne is going solo once again. The former One Direction member announced that he broke off his engagement to model Maya Henry, whom he proposed to last August. After referring to Henry as his “partner at the time” on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast (where he also spoke about his NFT projects and writing a movie inspired by attending Alcoholics Anonymous with Russell Brand), Payne confirmed to Bartlett that he is “indeed” single. “I feel like, more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself for that I keep on hurting people,” he said. “That annoys me. I’ve just been not been very good at relationships.” Without naming Henry — an American model whom he confirmed he was dating in September 2019, after over a year of rumors about their relationship — Payne added, “I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” he said. “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. And I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen.” Payne said of Henry, “I hope she’s happy.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Liam Payne and Maya Henry break up after 10-month engagement

She’s probably in a lot of emotional Payne. Liam Payne confirmed that he and Maya Henry have broken up 10 months after getting engaged — and blamed himself for the split. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” Payne, 27, said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.
Relationshipstheknot.com

One Direction's Liam Payne Is No Longer Engaged

It was one big Rock (Me). One Direction singer Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry are no longer engaged after nine months of wedding planning. The solo crooner behind the hit, "Strip That Down," confirmed in late August that he was, in fact, getting married to Henry after she was spotted wearing a suspiciously large bauble.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Liam Payne reveals he’s no longer engaged to Maya Henry

Liam Payne is no longer an engaged man. The singer revealed during an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett that he split with his former fiancee Maya Henry. “I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Liam Payne and fiancée Maya Henry split up

Liam Payne and his fiancée Maya Henry have split up. The 27-year-old singer described the 21 year old as his "partner at the time of lockdown", but admitted he is now single, 10 months after they got engaged. When asked on Steven Bartlett's 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast if...
MoviesPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘A Quiet Place’ spinoff movie in works; Liam Payne splits from fiancee; more: Buzz

Deadline reports a spinoff to “A Quiet Place” is in the works with Jeff Nichols (”Midnight Special”) writing and directing. The film won’t be a direct sequel to “A Quiet Place Part II,” directed by John Krasinski and starring his wife Emily Blunt, but Krasinski is still expected to produce the project based on his idea “that this is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake or a group of characters or a story. It’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience... It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.” The currently untitled “A Quiet Place Part III” is set for release in 2023; no word on if it will be shot in Upstate New York like the first two films.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Single Liam Payne wants to focus on son

Liam Payne wants to focus on his son Bear now he's single after splitting from fiancée Maya Henry. Liam Payne wants to focus on his son now he's single. The One Direction star - who has four-year-old son Bear with his ex-partner Cheryl - is keen to spend as much time with his little boy now he's ended his romance with fiancée Maya Henry.
Musicglittermagrocks.com

Authentic, Inspiring, and Powerful: Liam Payne Opens Up

Liam Payne, a member of the retired musical phenomenon One Direction, opens up in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary Of A CEO. The episode features an array of topics from the star’s past to current lifestyle- everything fans would love to know. The Diary Of A CEO....
CelebritiesPage Six

Liam Payne details hitting ‘rock bottom’ with drugs and alcohol

Liam Payne said he hit “rock bottom” during his time in One Direction due to his use of drugs and alcohol. “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it,” Payne, 27, said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast on Monday. “No one would ever have seen it.”
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Liam Payne: Cheryl wants our son to be a yogi

Liam Payne says Cheryl wants their son Bear to be a yogi. The One Direction star - who has four-year-old son Bear with the 37-year-old singer - would never "stop" his son from doing what he wants career wise, but would "let him know the risks". Speaking on the Diary...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Liam Payne Discusses Alcohol Issues

Liam Payne opened up on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Sunday, June 6th, about experiencing suicidal ideation and alcohol issues during his time in One Direction. The former boy band singer shared, “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it.”
Musicarcamax.com

Liam Payne join forces with college producer pal on comeback single

Liam Payne has joined forces with his college friend on his comeback single. The 27-year-old star - who shot to fame as a member of One Direction - has been in the studio with producer S-X working on his first new music since his 2020 track 'Naughty List' featuring Dixie D'Amelio.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Liam Payne worried about alcohol intake in lockdown

Liam Payne "worried" about his alcohol intake in lockdown. The One Direction star admits he struggled with booze during the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order but he has been working on himself and has improved greatly in the last few months.