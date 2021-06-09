Cancel
Russia’s high inflation shifts expectations for bigger rate hike on Friday: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s unexpectedly high inflation in May prompted a wide-scale revision of forecasts, shifting market expectations towards a bigger 50 basis-point interest rate increase on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested on Wednesday. Annual consumer inflation, the central bank’s main area of responsibility, overshot expectations and accelerated to 6.0%...

