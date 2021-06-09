Shannade Clermont Tweets What She Wants In A Group Of Friends

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is coming to Disney Junior and this preschooler targeted show has a lot going for it. Recently we have been able to hear the theme song (below) and that has also allowed us to see some of the animation and brief glimpses into the show as well. So here are some things that we really want from this show, please bring us as MANY Marvel characters as you can. Yes this might be havoc on the voice talent, but it would be great to jam pack in a bunch of different heroes and villains into this show. Please introduce cool vehicles and locations to the show, hopefully we don’t get stuck into the one town. We know this is asking a lot for a preschool show, but it would be great.