Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shannade Clermont Tweets What She Wants In A Group Of Friends

By China Lovelace
theshaderoom.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo best friend, that’s my best friend! Yesterday was National Best Friend Day. It’s a day to spotlight your best friend and show them some extra special love. Although it comes once a year, nothing is wrong with showing your bestie love year-round! Now when it comes to friendships in general, there are qualities one must have to get the best friend title! Shannade Clermont, one-half of the Clermont twins, tweeted in a now-deleted tweet what she is looking for in a group of friends!

theshaderoom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesava360.com

Is She Being Flirty or Just Friendly? (How to tell the difference)

The first 1000 people to use the link will get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership: https://skl.sh/blimeycow06211. Join our community! We have lots of fun! https://www.SupportBlimeyCow.com. :::Business contact:::. :::Jordan's Second Channel:::. http://www.youtube.com/jordantaylorvideos. :::Josh deleted social media. Subscribe to his email newsletter:::. http://www.joshtaylor.fyi. Thank you for watching! We are a...
Relationship Advicethecut.com

I Want What They Have

Oh, to have a partner with whom you can enjoy a comfortable silence, no asking what you are thinking right this second; just a little internal alone time, together — very soothing, no? Salma Hayek and her pet owl, Kering, certainly think so: In addition to drinking fine wines and cuddling up for a little TV before bed, this most unexpected of celebrity couples reportedly likes to meditate together. Personally I think that’s nice, although for some reason, Hayek seems to suspect I won’t believe they actually do this?
Yoga1015khits.com

Want To Cruise With “Friends”?

If 10 seasons of “Friends” and the new reunion special have left you wanting more, you’re in luck because fans can now book a cruise dedicated to the show. A “Friends”-themed cruise is setting sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May 2022 and 500 passengers will be on board to enjoy seven days of fun.
Celebritiesduggarfamilyblog.com

He or She, What Will Baby Seewald Be?

Henry Seewald, Jessa Seewald, Ivy Seewald, Ben Seewald, Spurgeon Seewald. Jessa Seewald is pregnant with her fourth child, a rainbow baby, but she and Ben have not yet shared the child's gender. They found out via ultrasound but are keeping it under wraps, as they have done in the past. They also haven't announced the exact due date, only that their little one is set to arrive sometime this summer.
Mental HealthThrive Global

3 Fun Group Therapy Activities to Try with Friends

As the world moves toward improving society’s overall mental health and well-being, therapists and other mental health professionals are promoting group therapy practices and bonding activities. Having a strong and loving support group of friends or family to fall back on when things get tough is a great way to improve your mental health and learn more ways to cope with the stress of life.
CelebritiesHastings Tribune

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for ‘past horrible tweets,’ says she’s reaching out to ‘people I insulted’

Chrissy Teigen issued a lengthy apology Monday for her “past horrible tweets,” and said she’s privately reaching out to “the people I insulted.”. The TV host and supermodel had been quiet on social media in recent weeks after apologizing last month to reality star Courtney Stodden, who accused Teigen of sending her mean messages online years earlier.
TV & Videosbsckids.com

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends What We Want

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is coming to Disney Junior and this preschooler targeted show has a lot going for it. Recently we have been able to hear the theme song (below) and that has also allowed us to see some of the animation and brief glimpses into the show as well. So here are some things that we really want from this show, please bring us as MANY Marvel characters as you can. Yes this might be havoc on the voice talent, but it would be great to jam pack in a bunch of different heroes and villains into this show. Please introduce cool vehicles and locations to the show, hopefully we don’t get stuck into the one town. We know this is asking a lot for a preschool show, but it would be great.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

What are friends for? Not self-advancement, that’s for sure

Have you done an audit of your friendship group lately? Have you measured the return on investment of each of your acquaintances? Have you used a pandemic that has killed millions of people as an opportunity to “prune” your social network and drop any pals who might have an unacceptably high BMI or experience depression? No? Well, in that case, you may be doing friendship all wrong.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

She wants to be intimate on the couch

Now is the time to ask a question about your relationship (or the relationship you're looking for). Email your question to [email protected] or fill out this form. And updates: former letter writers from all years, please tell us how you're doing and what you need to know (if anything). Email your update to [email protected] with "UPDATE" in the subject line. Make sure you include info about which letter you wrote.
RecipesHerald-Palladium

What do you want for dinner?

A few years ago, I jumped into the SUV with my neighbor to take a trailer full of weathered wooden fence panels to the burn pile at the farm. We had talked in passing from time to time, but I didn’t know him very well. We were about to pull...
Religionkevincarson.com

What Kind of Friend Are You?

As I sat recently and listened to a friend of mine talk about a man named Epaphras, I kept asking myself, What kind of friend am I? My friend Steve pointed out several key components related to Epaphras’ life. As I listened, I was struck by a component of his life that can be applied to my life as well as yours. Since you love and care for your friends, no doubt, you are interested in this question as well, What kind of friend are you?
InternetHipHopDX.com

Tweets Is Watching: Nicki Minaj Explains Why She's Over Twitter

Twitter: home of Lil B curses, the occasional Kanye West rant and where trigger fingers turn to … you know the rest. Over time, rap has made its presence known on Twitter while providing artists with a platform to directly connect with countless fans now at 280 characters at a time.
CancerSlate

My Longtime Friend Didn’t Tell Me She Had Cancer

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My friend of over 20 years told me, just days ago, that she has breast cancer and has known for six months! She has been through diagnosis, treatment plan, a second opinion, hormone therapy, chemo, and basically a mastectomy. Her outlook is great, and she is now waiting to heal for a month of radiation and then reconstruction. She didn’t tell me because she “needed our friendship to be normal” and “only told a few people.” I feel so stupid and betrayed. I was a pallbearer at her sister’s funeral, for cripes sake! I know this should be about her and her health and healing, but I don’t even want to talk to her. I’m so angry.
RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

Reader wants to reach out to old friends, but is it awkward?

Dear Annie: Lately, I find myself thinking a lot about old roommates, friends and co-workers. I’m talking about people from over 30 years ago, whom I haven’t spoken to in decades. I think I would like to tell them how they have impacted my life in positive ways. Should I reach out to them or would that just be self-serving and weird? I mean, if I were to reach out, I’m not sure what the follow-up would be: “Nice catching up with you, goodbye forever“?
Celebritiesthejasminebrand.com

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Dennis On Whether She’ll Be A Part Of ‘The Game’ Reboot, Challenges She Faced While Portraying Whitney Houston & What It Was Like Being In A Singing Group With Fellow Actress Elise Neal: We Had A Song W/ 50 Cent!

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Dennis On Whether She’ll Be A Part Of ‘The Game’ Reboot, Challenges She Faced While Portraying Whitney Houston & What It Was Like Being In A Singing Group With Fellow Actress Elise Neal: We Had A Song W/ 50 Cent!. In an exclusive interview with theJasmineBRAND.com, Actress Gabrielle...