As it happened: Record day as more than million book Covid jabs

Prof Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said he expected a further Covid surge in the autumn or winter. (See 3.19pm.) Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, is reportedly expected to face a no confidence motion after many of his MPs and MLAs objected to his decision to nominate Paul Givan as first minister. Poots went ahead with the nomination, intended to allow a cross-party executive to be formed, after talks involving Sinn Fein resolved a stand-off involving Irish language legislation. Sinn Fein wants the legislation, the DUP was unwilling to commit to passing the legislation at Stormont within a certain timescale, and the compromise involved Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, saying Westminster will pass its own bill implementing this if Stormont does not act by the end of September. Many in the DUP think Poots has given away too much to Sinn Fein. This is from the BBC’s Darran Marshall.