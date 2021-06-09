Cancel
Public Health

As it happened: Record day as more than million book Covid jabs

BBC
 11 days ago

We're ending our live coverage today, thanks for joining us. We’ll be back tomorrow morning with more coronavirus news. Today’s updates were brought to you by Victoria Lindrea, Jennifer Meierhans, Joshua Nevett, Ella Willis and Katie Wright. The page was edited by James Clarke. What's been happening today?. We'll shortly...

www.bbc.co.uk
Dominic Cummings
#Covid#Youth Unemployment#Bookings#Public Health England#Uk#Labour#Bbc#Free Hugs#Reading Council#Borough Council#Public Health Scotland
Belgium
U.K.
Scotland
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
Public Healthbicesteradvertiser.net

Over-25s can book their Covid jab from today

Over-25s in England can now receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. It's now six months after the first jab was administered in the UK – as ministers continue to weigh up whether remaining lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that those...
Public HealthThe Guardian

All adults in England able to book Covid jabs ‘by end of week’

Every adult in England will be able to book their first Covid-19 vaccination from the end of this week, the head of the NHS has disclosed. Sir Simon Stevens said appointment slots would be opened to everyone aged 18 and above within a few days, to help the health service “finish the job” of vaccinating the entire adult population.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Over-21s invited to book their Covid-19 jab

Over-21s in England have been invited to book their Covid-19 vaccination. People aged 21 and 22 are able to book for the first time using the National Bookings Service. It comes after the head of the NHS in England said that all adults in England should be able to book their first coronavirus jab by the end of the week.
Public Healthsamfordcrimson.com

All over-18s in England can book Covid vaccine, NHS announces

Everyone aged over 18 in the UK can now book in to get a Covid-19 vaccine, the NHS has announced as it races to boost uptake during the lockdown extension. The NHS will start to send around 1.5 million texts to people aged between 18 and 20 from Friday morning to prompt them to arrange an appointment.
Public Healthnewsfinale.com

UK Covid: Whitty says he expects further surge in winter; more than 11,000 new cases recorded – as it happened

Prof Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, said he expected a further Covid surge in the autumn or winter. (See 3.19pm.) Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, is reportedly expected to face a no confidence motion after many of his MPs and MLAs objected to his decision to nominate Paul Givan as first minister. Poots went ahead with the nomination, intended to allow a cross-party executive to be formed, after talks involving Sinn Fein resolved a stand-off involving Irish language legislation. Sinn Fein wants the legislation, the DUP was unwilling to commit to passing the legislation at Stormont within a certain timescale, and the compromise involved Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, saying Westminster will pass its own bill implementing this if Stormont does not act by the end of September. Many in the DUP think Poots has given away too much to Sinn Fein. This is from the BBC’s Darran Marshall.
Public Healthcumnockchronicle.com

Covid-19: Younger people driving rise in Delta cases across UK

There has been a 79% rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India, Public Health England (PHE) has said. Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the increase across the UK is being driven by younger age groups, many of whom have now been invited for a vaccination as the jab rollout extends to anyone aged 18 and over.
HealthThe Independent

NHS chief laughs and refuses to say if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

This is the moment NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens squirmed when he was asked whether he thought health secretary Matt Hancock was “hopeless.”. He refused to answer when pressed repeatedly by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on whether he had confidence in Mr Hancock. “I mean, that is...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Test and Trace boss Dido Harding applies to become head of NHS England - despite running £37billion Covid programme branded 'most wasteful' taxpayer-funded scheme of all time

Dido Harding – the former head of the much-criticised Test and Trace programme – has applied to become the head of NHS England. Baroness Harding, a Tory peer, has stepped away from her role running the health service's hospital trusts to pursue the top job. If successful in replacing Sir...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Third wave ‘definitely underway’ in England, warns adviser

A third coronavirus wave is under way in England, whilst the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine still provides cause for optimism, according to Government advisers. Public Health England said there has been a 79 per cent rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.
Worldknutsfordguardian.co.uk

More than 700,000 jabs booked on day vaccine programme opened to over-18s

More than 700,000 Covid-19 jabs were booked on the day the NHS vaccination programme was opened up to people aged 18 to 20. People in England made 721,469 appointments through the national booking service on Friday, more than 30,000 an hour or more than eight every second. NHS England said...
POTUSBBC

700k jabs booked in a day after opening to over-18s

Changes to rules around self-isolation will be 'evidence-based'. Dr Hopkins is asked about the possibility of replacing self-isolation measures for the fully vaccinated with a daily testing regime – which is being called for by some Tory MPs. She tells Nick Robinson that Public Health England “would like to move...