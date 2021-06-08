Could this book give you a Sweet Valley High? As if…. Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of ’80s and ’90s Teen Fiction by Gabrielle Moss
For fans of vintage YA, a humorous and in-depth history of beloved teen literature from the 1980s and 1990s, full of trivia and pop culture fun. Those pink covers. That flimsy paper. The nonstop series installments that hooked readers throughout their entire adolescence. These were not the serious-issue novels of the 1970s, nor the blockbuster YA trilogies that arrived in the 2000s. Nestled in between were the girl-centric teen books of the ’80s and ’90s—short, cheap, and utterly adored.kindlenationdaily.com