Vivaldi 4.0 launches with built-in email and calendar clients, RSS reader

The Chromium-based Vivaldi browser has released its new version 4.0 that brings a slew of updates such as inbuilt Vivaldi Mail, Calendar and RSS Feed Reader – all in beta form. The browser is also adding a built-in, “privacy-friendly” translation feature, powered by Lingvanex and hosted by Vivaldi, keeping translation results out of the reach of companies like Google or Microsoft. The new development comes days after the Firefox browser added a native Translation tool (via GizChina) to offer the same functionality. It essentially means that users won’t be compelled to use Google Translate (site or extension), though the accuracy of the results could still be questionable. Vivaldi 4.0 is available on Windows, Mac and Linux computers, mobiles and tablets running Android 5 or higher. Earlier in April 2021, Vivaldi also rejected Google’s FLoC that builds profiles and tracks users in the absence of third-party cookies. The company claimed that FLoC carries privacy risks, and the component has been blacklisted from Vivaldi v3.8 onwards.