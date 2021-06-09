Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Vivaldi 4.0 launches with built-in email and calendar clients, RSS reader

startupnchill.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivaldi has always been one of the more interesting of the Chromium-based browsers, in no small part thanks to its emphasis on building tools for power users in a privacy-centric package, but also because of its pedigree, with Opera’s outspoken former CEO Jon von Tetzchner as its co-founder and CEO. Today, the Vivaldi team is launching version 4.0 of its…

startupnchill.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rss#Rss#Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best email apps: free and paid mobile email clients for Android and iOS

Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Email has become a vital tool for businesses worldwide, so it’s important to ensure that you’re using the right apps and email service providers for your needs. Different email clients focus on different aspects of the email process. Some prioritize security, others make ease of use a focus, and still others make a point of including as many additional tools as possible.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Vivaldi 4.0 Rolls Out Inbuilt Translate Feature After Firefox Added Native Translation Tool | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The Chromium-based Vivaldi browser has released its new version 4.0 that brings a slew of updates such as inbuilt Vivaldi Mail, Calendar and RSS Feed Reader – all in beta form. The browser is also adding a built-in, “privacy-friendly” translation feature, powered by Lingvanex and hosted by Vivaldi, keeping translation results out of the reach of companies like Google or Microsoft. The new development comes days after the Firefox browser added a native Translation tool (via GizChina) to offer the same functionality. It essentially means that users won’t be compelled to use Google Translate (site or extension), though the accuracy of the results could still be questionable. Vivaldi 4.0 is available on Windows, Mac and Linux computers, mobiles and tablets running Android 5 or higher. Earlier in April 2021, Vivaldi also rejected Google’s FLoC that builds profiles and tracks users in the absence of third-party cookies. The company claimed that FLoC carries privacy risks, and the component has been blacklisted from Vivaldi v3.8 onwards.
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Times launching Community Reader Panel to engage with the newsroom

At the Tampa Bay Times, we believe it’s important for our journalists to engage with you. We can forge deeper bonds than, say, a big national news outlet. We’re your neighbors, after all. We shop at the same places and cheer for the same sports teams. We celebrate many of the same events, and share similar concerns. It fulfills us when we produce stories that resonate with our readers. And one of the real benefits that comes with working in a local newsroom is seeing up close how stories can impact our community and lead to positive change.
TechnologyEngadget

Microsoft Outlook on iOS adds voice dictation for emails, search and calendar invites

Since 2019, Microsoft's Cortana personal assistant has allowed you to listen to emails that land in your Outlook mobile inbox. Nearly two years later, Microsoft is making voice a much more significant part of the Outlook experience. Starting with the iOS version of the software (with Android to follow), you can use your voice to dictate emails, schedule meetings and conduct searches.
Computerstrends1news.com

Vivaldi 4.0 browser comes with built-in email • ALi2DAY

Vivaldi Technologies has given its browser a complete visual overhaul packed with new features to help users break free from Big Tech. Vivaldi 4.0 is now available for Windows, Mac, Linux and Android and the updated browser now includes its own email, calendar, RSS reader and translation services to provide users with an attractive alternative to Google, Microsoft and Apple.
Softwarexda-developers

Vivaldi unveils its own translation tool and apps for news, email, and calendar

Team Vivaldi has released Vivaldi 4.0, a massive update to its open-source, Chromium-based web browser. The latest release debuts several new services and tools, including Vivaldi Mail, Vivaldi Translate, Calendar, Feed Reader, and much more. Vivaldi describes its new tools as real alternatives to Big Tech (namely Google and Microsoft).
Softwareroboticstomorrow.com

OnLogic Launches Four Display, AMD Powered ThinManager Ready Thin Client

The TM800 expands OnLogic's line of ThinManager Ready thin clients, utilizing AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics to drive four independent displays. OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), global manufacturer of industrial and rugged hardware solutions, is announcing the release of the TM800; the latest member in their expanding line of thin clients that ship with ThinManager® software pre-loaded. The OnLogic TM800 is a cost-effective and powerful industrial AMD Ryzen™ powered Mini-ITX thin client. Capable of driving four independent displays, the OnLogic TM800 offers the screen real estate to manage the increasing visualization demands of the modern factory.
Computersphoronix.com

System76 Launch - A Very Well Built, Highly Configurable, Open-Source Keyboard

Last month System76 launched their Launch Configurable Keyboard. They sent over this new open-source keyboard for some brief testing and I must say the build quality has been top notch and while this is their first keyboard they are bringing to market, with their US manufacturing expertise that began with their Thelio computer cases, it has carried forward with their Launch keyboard. This keyboard is beautifully crafted and among the most durable (and heaviest) keyboards I've used in the past two decades. It reminds me of the IBM Model M from a quality perspective but with its own unique advantages.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Vivaldi 4.0 for Android cuts distance with Google Chrome including translation of web pages

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - One of the best alternatives to Google Chrome approaches the potential of the famous browser with a long-awaited function: the translation of web pages. Vivaldi 4.0 is now available on the Google Play Store, it maintains the privacy features andincludes Vivaldi Translate with instant and private translation.
Cell Phonestheregister.com

Six years in the making, Vivaldi Mail arrives alongside version 4.0 of the company's browser

Vivaldi has released version 4.0 of its eponymous browser, adding translation capabilities and dragging the long-awaited mail and calendar functionality out of tech preview. The email and calendar has been a long time coming — first announced in 2015 before finally clawing its way into technical preview in 2020. We took the experimental feature out for a spin and came away impressed, although it clearly needed a bit more polish and some cooperation from Google before being declared ready for the prime time.
Computersdivineworks.biz

Voodoo Presentation 4.0

Building your ANIMATED presentation from scratch has never been so easy. With “VOODOO” Presentation & Infographic, Vertical Presentation Template now you can create a powerful and professional deck with a striking design in just a few minutes instead of hours (or even days). Presentation Powerpoint Templates. 685+ Voodoo Animated Light....
Computersviralviralvideos.com

What are the Main Benefits of Using an RSS Feed Reader?

If you’re not using an RSS feed reader in your day to day, then you’re missing out on an excellent tool that makes life infinitely better. Yes, developers have gone wild with newfangled productivity tools that promise a revolution, but I personally have found RSS readers more than adequate. They’ve been around for decades at this point and have withstood the test of the time, even if they’re not in the public consciousness.
Economystartupjunkie.org

Client Spotlight: Arkansas-based Designer Launches First Board Game on Kickstarter

Dead Lemon Games, an Arkansas-based gaming startup, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for its first exciting new game: Lonely Undead. Founder Shelby Matussak developed Loney Undead in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of providing friends and family with entertainment and the mental health and developmental benefits of board game play.
Computersigeekphone.com

7 Best PDF Compressors to Reduce the Size of PDF Files

PDF is the easiest way to transfer files and, in fact, is the standard format to deal with professional documents. When an original document is converted into PDF, the size of the file reduces naturally. However, sometimes even the reduced PDF file appears to be bulky for sharing online. The PDF files can further be reduced in size with the help of PDF compressors. PDF compressors enable the users to make the original PDF size smaller, making it possible to share the document easily with less consumption of data. Here’s the list of 7 best PDF compressors to rely on to reduce the PDF size.